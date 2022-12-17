Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister proving wrestling prowess early on
BILLINGS- Lockwood wrestling has a talented wrestler who's turning heads in high school wrestling. It's eighth grader Meadow Mahlmeister, and she's off to a great start in her high school career. "I just like the aggressiveness of the sport and girls wrestling is normally under looked so you can really...
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
montanarightnow.com
Temperatures took a dive in Dillon as conditions dropped 26 degrees in just three minutes
DILLON, Mont. - The weather across Montana has been frightful this week, and people in Dillon saw a fast fall in degrees early in the morning on Wednesday. In just three minutes, the temperature fell 26 degrees in Dillon as the Arctic cold front passed between 4:22 am and 4:25 am.
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
montanarightnow.com
Temperatures to hit record low in Southwest Montana
BUTTE, Mont. -- The weather isn't frightful yet, but it isn't exactly delightful either. And it'll be even less so in the coming days as areas across the state, specifically in Southwest Montana, will experience record low temperatures. In areas like Butte and Anaconda, arctic air will settle in after...
montanarightnow.com
Flights could be delayed due to cold temperatures
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite the severe weather wreaking havoc on flight schedules right now. This holiday week is still projected to be the biggest travel week we've seen in about three years. But cold temps in Montana could impact your flights. "Temperatures are approaching the point where the de-icing...
montanarightnow.com
Showdown Mountain closing for two days due to extreme cold
MONTANA - Showdown Montana says they are closing their mountain on Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22nd due to the extreme cold that's forecasted for the area. The ski mountain says they will reopen on Friday, December 23rd, and will be open every day through Monday, January 2nd, with the exception of Sunday, December 25th.
Comments / 0