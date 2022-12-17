Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Port Clinton puts down Genoa Area
Port Clinton lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Genoa Area for a 54-31 victory at Genoa Area High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Genoa Area squared off with Bloomdale Elmwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Findlay Liberty-Benton barely beats Wapakoneta
A tight-knit tilt turned in Findlay Liberty-Benton's direction just enough to squeeze past Wapakoneta 52-43 on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Wapakoneta and Findlay Liberty-Benton played in a 37-34 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Archbold knocks out Sherwood Fairview
Archbold dumped Sherwood Fairview 49-34 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Archbold and Sherwood Fairview squared off with December 21, 2021 at Archbold High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Swanton survives taut tilt with Stryker
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Swanton didn't mind, dispatching Stryker 47-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 10-6 margin over Stryker after the first quarter.
Liberty faces Toledo seeking fourth straight bowl victory
Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty (8-4) vs. Toledo (8-5), Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Liberty by 4 1/2. Series record: Toledo leads 3-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Red Robin is coming to Rossford, joining multiple other storefronts around the Crossroads Centre off of U.S. 20. Mayor Neil MacKinnon showed site plans for the construction at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20, set to begin in spring 2023, in a Facebook post on Saturday. The currently empty lot is leased by Toledo-based Eidi Properties.
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
13abc.com
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
thevillagereporter.com
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
13abc.com
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo. According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were...
Great Lakes Now
Ballville Dam Removal: History, trends and impacts
For more than a century, a dam divided the upstream Sandusky River from Lake Erie. People got power, but fish were prevented from reaching native spawning grounds. Then, four years ago, the dam came down, like hundreds around the Great Lakes region. It had been replaced as a power source years earlier, and environmentalists argued to restore the river’s natural course.
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
WTOL-TV
This local doctor opened a bakery and fulfilled a dream | Good Day on WTOL 11
Claire Cameron-Ruetz used to be a doctor, but found her true passion as a baker. You can find her work at the Dollop Shop in Westgate.
Ten government employees file suit over union dues
(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
swantonenterprise.com
Acreage added to Kitty Todd Preserve
The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the addition of 14 acres to the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, continuing efforts to expand protection of the globally-significant Oak Openings Region. Kitty Todd lies within a matrix of wetland, forest, and oak savanna habitats and includes a portion of the historic Irwin Prairie landscape, an area that once covered an estimated 5,000 acres in the Oak Openings Region of Ohio. Historically, this region played an important role in slowing down and naturally removing pollutants from waters carried to Lake Erie. The property was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetlands. It will be restored with support from the H2Ohio Program.
13abc.com
How to best prepare for power outages due to anticipated winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the high wind gust we are expecting from a winter storm heading our way, power outages are likely. To help stay ahead of the storm, Toledo Edison has some tips on how to best prepare for those outages. We’ve heard it before, but Toledo Edison...
