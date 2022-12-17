Please be advised that the Economic Development Committee will meet at 3:00p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. City Council will be meeting remotely, via electronic means, and the members will not be meeting in the Municipal Center or any one room. The public is invited to view the meeting live, for free, by downloading the Zoom Cloud Meetings application on a mobile device or computer and joining the meeting using the Meeting ID# 760-076-5180.

