Off the Shelf: The Story Behind the Library's Special Christmas Tree and a Few Other Holiday Traditions
The best thing about the holidays is that everyone celebrates differently and has their own traditions. Traditions are what make the holidays so special, and traditions look different for everyone! No matter what holidays you celebrate or how you celebrate them, one thing is for sure, it is a magical time of the year!
Restaurant Road Trip: The Office Bar & Grill
An office typically isn't a place where you would think you would get a bite to eat, but this restaurant in Jane Lew is!
McDonald’s sends sleigh filled with presents to Wheeling boy’s home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area McDonald’s employees put on their elf attire and over the past month collected gifts for what the St. John’s Home for Children desired. A car, or in this case a sleigh, was packed full of toys for Elm Grove boys on this brisk Tuesday.
This New Wheeling Family is Helping Spread Holiday Cheer
When you pull up to 44 Kentucky Street on Wheeling Island, the Viles’ home will greet you with beaming columns of light, a life-size nutcracker, and a gorgeous Saint Nicholas chair. The impressive display was created by a new Wheeling family who wanted to spread some holiday cheer. Jamie...
Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
Third "Sleighed It" Award and Grand Cash Prize Winner Named in Light Up Our City Contest
Monte Small of Crestview Terrace in Bridgeport has won the $400 cash prize in the 2022 Light Up our City contest. Small received the third weekly "Sleighed It" award, making him eligible for the grand prize. Also receiving "Sleighed It" awards this year were the Linch family of Worthington Drive...
Iconic Area Family Business Owner, Educator, Leader in Community, Marcia Malone Slaven, Passes Away
Marcia Malone Slaven (born Margaret Marcia Malone) passed away peacefully at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV, after a short illness on December 19, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Grafton, WV to her parents Paul E. Malone and Margaret N. Malone. She married Maynard D. Slaven...
Belington home damaged in fire days before Christmas
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas.
Advice for staying warm during freezing temperatures
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local heating and cooling company provided tips you can use to stay warm as frigid temperatures are expected to hit later this week. With temperatures dropping for winter, it’s important for people to stay warm and to be ready for anything unexpected, like your heating turning off or ways just to save money.
Video: A Second Sampling of Light Up Our City
We bring you a second samplng of Light Up Our City in Bridgeport. Watch the video below to see some of the homes decked out in holiday style.
Time Travel: Businesses on Bridgeport Hill from 1987 and a Harman Store in Randolph County in 1910
This photo is from 1987 and, as you can see, plenty has changed on the business front in the last 35 years. Only McDonald's remains, while Shoney's and Belasco Home Sales are no longer in business. There is a bank in the FirstBank location, but not under the same name.
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
Area Home Suffers Significant Damage Due to Fire
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas. It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington. 12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home. No one was home at the time.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Harrison County Man who was Marine during Vietnam, Small Business Owner, Clifford Thomas, Passes
Clifford “Duane” Thomas, 66, of Clarksburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence with family at his side. He was born on June 26, 1956, in Weirton, son of the late Clifford Junior Thomas and Edith Virginia McKinney. In addition to...
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
