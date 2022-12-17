ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

CBS Denver

Locals in Summit County questioning wolf reintroduction after plan made public

Right now, there's some concern from locals in Summit County about the wolf reintroduction plan that was made public just last week. The plan is available for review on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.The proposed areas for reintroduction include two oval-shaped areas, picked for their potential to best support the reintroduction with the least amount of disturbance to the population.Those areas include large mountain municipalities like Vail, Breckenridge, Gunnison, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, and even things as far east as Frisco."I don't think that would be ideal, personally," Tammy Rienstra said about the proposed locations Sunday. She's a Frisco local who voted...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays

Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time. According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org.  CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.
VAIL, CO
cpr.org

Meet the first homeowner to rebuild and move back after the Marshall fire

The night her home burned in the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, Jessica Carson of Louisville committed to rebuilding. “I didn’t see any other choice,” Carson said. “I love Louisville. I want to stay in Louisville. With the shortage in homes after the fire, finding another home was going to be very challenging … It was sit down and cry, or just move forward.”
LOUISVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo

A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Upworthy

Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
INDIAN HILLS, CO

