Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
friscogov.com
Frisco to Implement Energy Action Plan to Help Community Save Energy and Money
On October 13, 2022, the Frisco Town Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Town and Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy team for the implementation of the Frisco Energy Action Plan. Partners in Energy is a two-year program with Xcel Energy designed to support Frisco in developing...
Meth residue found in bathroom air ducts of Boulder Public Library closes main location
The Boulder Main Library was closed on Monday for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms, according to a release.
[BREAKING] Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations in part of Boulder
–––––– According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, a wildfire has sparked in Sunshine Canyon. Few details are available, but mandatory evacuations are underway. The wildfire is in the area of 29000 Block of Sunshine Canyon, with the map below showing information about evacuations....
Homeowner moves into newly built home on lot where Marshall Fire destroyed previous house
Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Locals in Summit County questioning wolf reintroduction after plan made public
Right now, there's some concern from locals in Summit County about the wolf reintroduction plan that was made public just last week. The plan is available for review on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.The proposed areas for reintroduction include two oval-shaped areas, picked for their potential to best support the reintroduction with the least amount of disturbance to the population.Those areas include large mountain municipalities like Vail, Breckenridge, Gunnison, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, and even things as far east as Frisco."I don't think that would be ideal, personally," Tammy Rienstra said about the proposed locations Sunday. She's a Frisco local who voted...
Westbound I-70 reopened in Arvada after fire extinguished
Interstate 70 at Wadsworth Boulevard is closed due to a fire that sparked up under a bridge at Clear Creek.
Fire damages 2 small businesses in downtown Evergreen
A fire damaged two small businesses in the heart of Evergreen on Thursday night.
Colorado’s Playboy Mansion Hits the Market Once Again
A well-known property in Evergreen, Colorado has hit the market once again after it was previously listed for sale in 2020. The mega-mansion was built by a retired race-car driver and has incredible features such as a car museum, a beauty salon, and a resort-style pool. Step Inside Denver's Schomp...
18 cars damaged after RV fire spreads to other vehicles at Lakewood dealership
At least 18 cars were damaged after a fire that started in an RV spread to other vehicles at a Lakewood auto dealership Saturday morning.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter thefts in Boulder
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community.
Jeffco shooting suspect located, threat to public lifted
Deputies in Jefferson County were searching for a shooting suspect that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, but now, she is in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.
I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays
Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time. According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org. CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.
The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
cpr.org
Meet the first homeowner to rebuild and move back after the Marshall fire
The night her home burned in the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, Jessica Carson of Louisville committed to rebuilding. “I didn’t see any other choice,” Carson said. “I love Louisville. I want to stay in Louisville. With the shortage in homes after the fire, finding another home was going to be very challenging … It was sit down and cry, or just move forward.”
KKTV
Woman shot in apparent road rage case in Colorado, search for suspect underway
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway after a 58-year-old woman was reportedly shot in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday. The shooting happened near 38th Avenue and Vance Street east of Wadsworth Boulevard at about 8 p.m.. “Initial reports suggest the victim vehicle may have cut...
KDVR.com
Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo
A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather...
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
Comments / 0