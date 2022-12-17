CALEXICO – Two Calexico High School seniors were named to the All-Imperial Valley League First Team offense for their performances this past season. Senior running back Zeus Pradis carried the ball 186 times for 1,399 yards and scored 12 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs’ offense. Opening up the holes for Pradis to run through was senior lineman Mario Arredondo, who was also named to the First Team offense.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO