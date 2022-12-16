Read full article on original website
Quaker Houghton Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KWR
In trading on Monday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.97, changing hands as low as $161.69 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Brookline Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRKL
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.88, changing hands as high as $14.04 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Trust Water Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FIW
In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.26, changing hands as low as $78.19 per share. First Trust Water shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRTO
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Criteo S.A. (Symbol: CRTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.97, changing hands as high as $26.21 per share. Criteo S.A. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Reasons Why Cardinal (CAH) Is a Great Growth Stock
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
What Makes Nine Energy (NINE) a New Strong Buy Stock
Nine Energy Service (NINE) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Wednesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: DC, FET
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.89, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2022: NKE, CCL, CUK, TTC
Consumer stocks were mostly higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.6%. Data Wednesday showed consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board index rose to a 108.3 reading in December, up...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%,...
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $62.58, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained...
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RCUS, FRO, GPI
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total of 7,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 738,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Unum (UNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unum (UNM) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had...
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the truck, tractor...
European Shares Gain As German Business Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks rose notably on Monday after last week's brutal selloff following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Sentiment was underpinned after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market. Investors also reacted positively to the latest...
