Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total of 7,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 738,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

9 HOURS AGO