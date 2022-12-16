Read full article on original website
Elon Musk asks whether he should be fired
What’s the opposite of quiet quitting? Because that’s what Elon Musk seems to be doing as CEO of Twitter. After another head-spinning day on the bird app, Musk posted a poll asking users whether he should step down as the company’s chief executive (“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he said.) As of 5am ET, more than 57% voted “yes”—he should step down.
Musk builds a wall around Twitter, and he might pay for it
While Elon Musk was in Qatar to watch Lionel Messi achieve eternal glory at the World Cup, his own legacy continued to unravel as Twitter made another head-spinning rule change that has some of his most loyal supporters trying to GTFO. In Twitter’s biggest policy update since Musk took over,...
