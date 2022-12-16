Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Quaker Houghton Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KWR
In trading on Monday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.97, changing hands as low as $161.69 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Brookline Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRKL
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.88, changing hands as high as $14.04 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRTO
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Criteo S.A. (Symbol: CRTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.97, changing hands as high as $26.21 per share. Criteo S.A. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $62.58, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained...
NASDAQ
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) closed at $26.11, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
NASDAQ
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%,...
NASDAQ
Unum (UNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unum (UNM) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had...
NASDAQ
NuStar Energy's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 11.5%
In trading on Wednesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.5624), with shares changing hands as low as $22.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.18% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRA was trading at a 9.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.79% in the "Energy" category.
NASDAQ
CWEN vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either Clearway Energy (CWEN) or Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, LIT
In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, up about 13.5% and shares of Butterfly Network, up about 13.3% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) closed at $6.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2022: NKE, CCL, CUK, TTC
Consumer stocks were mostly higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.6%. Data Wednesday showed consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board index rose to a 108.3 reading in December, up...
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.89, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the truck, tractor...
Comments / 0