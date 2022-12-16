In trading on Wednesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.5624), with shares changing hands as low as $22.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.18% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRA was trading at a 9.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.79% in the "Energy" category.

10 HOURS AGO