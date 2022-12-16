Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy has been announced for next month’s MLW Blood & Thunder 2023 event. You can check out the official announcement below:. Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. Women’s division showcased at MLW FUSION TV taping. Announced Billie Starkz...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite News – Swerve Strickland Turns On Keith Lee, Starks Declines Jericho’s Offer
Rapper Rick Ross appeared as a mediator for Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland this week on AEW Dynamite. Ross set up Lee well enough for Parker Bourdeaux to blindside him as Strickland unveiled his new faction called “Mogul Affiliates.” Together with Parker and an unnamed wrestler, Swerve unleashed an assault on his former partner. A helpless Lee was set up on the steel steps as Strickland stomped all the way through a cinder block that was set up on his chest.
ewrestlingnews.com
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW
AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Identity Of Mystery Man With Swerve Strickland On Dynamite Revealed
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee was attacked by Swerve Strickland his “affiliates.” Swerve was joined by Parker Boudreaux and a mysterious newcomer. We now have some details on the mystery man in Swerve’s crew. The mystery man, with face tattoos and braids,...
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR Troll The Gunn Club, Tony Khan Hypes AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill, More
FTR took to Twitter today to mess with The Gunn Club with a new AEW Christmas card. You can check out the card below:. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Kayla Grey on “The Shift” podcast. You can check out a video of her appearance on the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Miro Reportedly Turned Down AEW Match Last Month
Miro hasn’t wrestled in AEW since All Out 2022, where he worked a six-man tag team match. Many fans think Miro is being underutilized and wasted in AEW. It was reported that Miro also rejected Tony Khan’s plans for his AEW return. As previously noted, Miro’s wife (CJ...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses The Idea Of Returning For One Final Match In WWE
At WWE Crown Jewel 2018, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement as D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction in tag team action. Four years have passed since then and Michaels has constantly reiterated that the match in Saudi Arabia was his last. During a recent interview with Culture State,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Hiring Former WWE Executive Michael Mansury
In May 2020, senior executive Michael Mansury officially parted ways with WWE. Prior to his departure, Mansury served as the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE and was one of the major names in Triple H’s production unit. Last week, AEW hired Mansury as their new Senior...
ewrestlingnews.com
Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever
AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Godfather Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles ‘The Godfather’ Wright underwent hip replacement surgery earlier this week. He shared before and after photos on his Facebook page to alert the fans that the operation was a success at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although it looks like his...
ewrestlingnews.com
New AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer Featuring MJF Released
All Elite Wrestling has released a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever, a spotlight video of World Heavyweight Champion MJF in the video game. The Salt of the Earth also tweeted out the trailer and wrote the following in the caption:. “Even in video game form I’ll be better than...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rapper Rick Ross To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that the rapper will be moderating a face-to-face meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Khan wrote,. “Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Could An Alberto El Patron WWE Return Happen?
Controversial ex-WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) hasn’t been employed by the company in six years. But could a return be in his future?. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Patron noted that he hasn’t been in contact with anyone in the promotion since Vince McMahon retired and discussed the possibility of another stint and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Big Ratings, Sammy Guevara Video, The Elite, MJF
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday to hype the viewership and ratings for last week’s AEW Rampage and the ‘Winter Is Coming’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite. He wrote,. “Thank you all who watched #AEWRampage, our best demo rating & most total viewers since...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More
At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
