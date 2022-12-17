Rapper Rick Ross appeared as a mediator for Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland this week on AEW Dynamite. Ross set up Lee well enough for Parker Bourdeaux to blindside him as Strickland unveiled his new faction called “Mogul Affiliates.” Together with Parker and an unnamed wrestler, Swerve unleashed an assault on his former partner. A helpless Lee was set up on the steel steps as Strickland stomped all the way through a cinder block that was set up on his chest.

