ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Has Arrived In Japan Prior To Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pwinsider is reporting that Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, is now in Japan in advance of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. Banks has multiple dates lined up with NJPW as company chairman Takaaki Kidani made the move to bring in “The Boss” because he wanted a big WWE star to come in and was willing to pay the money to make it happen.
ewrestlingnews.com
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite News – Swerve Strickland Turns On Keith Lee, Starks Declines Jericho’s Offer
Rapper Rick Ross appeared as a mediator for Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland this week on AEW Dynamite. Ross set up Lee well enough for Parker Bourdeaux to blindside him as Strickland unveiled his new faction called “Mogul Affiliates.” Together with Parker and an unnamed wrestler, Swerve unleashed an assault on his former partner. A helpless Lee was set up on the steel steps as Strickland stomped all the way through a cinder block that was set up on his chest.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses The Idea Of Returning For One Final Match In WWE
At WWE Crown Jewel 2018, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement as D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction in tag team action. Four years have passed since then and Michaels has constantly reiterated that the match in Saudi Arabia was his last. During a recent interview with Culture State,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Takes Photo With The New Day, WWE’s ‘The Bump’ (Video), More
WWE posted the following holiday-themed video on their YouTube channel earlier today:. Better late than never – Triple H finally took a picture with newly-crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. The Game took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with The New Day, captioning it with the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy has been announced for next month’s MLW Blood & Thunder 2023 event. You can check out the official announcement below:. Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. Women’s division showcased at MLW FUSION TV taping. Announced Billie Starkz...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maki Itoh Reveals Which Male Wrestlers She Wants To Face In AEW & NJPW
During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, AEW wrestler Maki Itoh commented on which male wrestlers she’d be interested in having matches with in both AEW and NJPW. She said,. “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. It is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. While appearing on The Sessions podcast, Rocky Romero promised that there would be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR Troll The Gunn Club, Tony Khan Hypes AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill, More
FTR took to Twitter today to mess with The Gunn Club with a new AEW Christmas card. You can check out the card below:. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Kayla Grey on “The Shift” podcast. You can check out a video of her appearance on the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Hiring Former WWE Executive Michael Mansury
In May 2020, senior executive Michael Mansury officially parted ways with WWE. Prior to his departure, Mansury served as the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE and was one of the major names in Triple H’s production unit. Last week, AEW hired Mansury as their new Senior...
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chase Owens To Visit ‘Old Friends’ At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings?
With AEW Dynamite taking place in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas tonight, Chase Owens took to Twitter to tease that he may go meet up with some old friends. He wrote,. “AEW in my hometown of San Antonio tomorrow. Maybe I should go see a few old friends.”. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
ewrestlingnews.com
New AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer Featuring MJF Released
All Elite Wrestling has released a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever, a spotlight video of World Heavyweight Champion MJF in the video game. The Salt of the Earth also tweeted out the trailer and wrote the following in the caption:. “Even in video game form I’ll be better than...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards On Returning To Ring Of Honor: ‘Never Say Never’
Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards was a recent guest on the “Tru Heel Heart Wrestling” to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of wrestling in Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor promotion. Edwards was a fixture on the ROH brand during its early days. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More
At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Non-Spoiler Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (12/20/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL:. NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Briggs and Jensen. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons. Elektra Lopez vs. Indi...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Gunn References DX Catchphrase Following Wednesday’s AEW Rampage TV Tapings
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Gunns stole a win over FTR after Austin Gunn pinned Dax Harwood with some help from his brother Colten. You can check out some highlights from the segment below:. The Acclaimed’s Billy Gunn cut a promo after Wednesday night’s AEW Rampage...
