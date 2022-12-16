CUMBERLAND, MD – A driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Sunday was arrested by police investigating the matter. According to the Cumberland Police Department, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run on December 18, 2022, in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police said a truck struck the victim’s vehicle, and the driver left the scene after the incident. An officer continued to investigate, and a witness informed officers of the location of the suspect vehicle, which led officers to contact Steven Nicol, its operator. During the investigation, the officer discovered that Nicol did not have The post Driver charged in hit and run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO