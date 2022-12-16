ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorefield, WV

wchstv.com

W.Va. elementary school staffer accused of assault and battery on a disabled child

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WCHS) — An elementary school worker in Berkeley County is accused of abusing a student with special needs. William Hufnagel, 54, of Harpers Ferry is charged with battery and assault of a disabled child, according to a criminal complaint filed in Berkeley County Magistrate Court. It is not clear what Hufnagel's title is at the school. The principal referred to him as a "staff member" and his information is not listed on Berkeley County Schools' website.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WTRF

West Virginia State Police used lethal force in early morning call

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — December 19, at approximately 1:29 am, members of law enforcement including the West Virginia State Police, responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. The incident was located near Bunker Hill, WV. Upon making contact with the armed suspect, law enforcement was...
BUNKER HILL, WV
wfmd.com

Fire Fighter Injured Fighting House Fire In Garrett County

Damage from the fire is $500,000. House Fire on Kathys Way, McHenry, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McHenry, Md (KM) One fire fighter suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a house fire in Garrett County early Monday morning. At around 1:11 AM, personnel were dispatched to...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Metro News

One dead in officer involved shooting in Berkeley County

BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — A man was killed in an officer involved shooting early Monday morning in Berkeley County. According to state police, troopers and Berkeley County deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute involving a firearm near Bunker Hill at 1:29 a.m. “Upon making contact with the armed...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTRF

3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Shore News Network

Driver charged in hit and run crash

CUMBERLAND, MD – A driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Sunday was arrested by police investigating the matter. According to the Cumberland Police Department, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run on December 18, 2022, in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police said a truck struck the victim’s vehicle, and the driver left the scene after the incident. An officer continued to investigate, and a witness informed officers of the location of the suspect vehicle, which led officers to contact Steven Nicol, its operator. During the investigation, the officer discovered that Nicol did not have The post Driver charged in hit and run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WDTV

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident

BUNKER HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement, including West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm early Monday morning, according to a release from state police. Authorities were dispatched to the incident in Bunker Hill around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.
BUNKER HILL, WV
wsvaonline.com

Woodstock man’s case delayed

The Woodstock man charged in last summer’s shooting in Shenandoah County was supposed to be arraigned last week. However, online records showed that Friday’s hearing for Edgar Uriel Padron Rodriguez was continued until March 17th of next year in General District Court. It is the second time that his preliminary hearing has been delayed.
WOODSTOCK, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Sheriff says bodycam will reveal “the totality of the incident” after TikTok arrest video goes viral

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas

Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
pagevalleynews.com

Father shoots son in the back

December 19, 1890 — Mr. John Dean, who lives near Stanley, this county, in an altercation arising from some domestic trouble shot his son, Sanford Dean, one day last week with a gun loaded with bird shot. Young Dean it seems was going from his father when the gun...
STANLEY, VA

