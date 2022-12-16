Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
WV Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduates 79 cadets
79 cadets in the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North have graduated, according to a release from the West Virginia National Guard.
West Virginia school employee charged with assault and battery of a disabled child
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from Superintendent Ronald Stephens of Berkeley County Schools, a staff member at Opequon Elementary School has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child. “It is important to me that our community understands that in some situations involving...
wchstv.com
W.Va. elementary school staffer accused of assault and battery on a disabled child
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WCHS) — An elementary school worker in Berkeley County is accused of abusing a student with special needs. William Hufnagel, 54, of Harpers Ferry is charged with battery and assault of a disabled child, according to a criminal complaint filed in Berkeley County Magistrate Court. It is not clear what Hufnagel's title is at the school. The principal referred to him as a "staff member" and his information is not listed on Berkeley County Schools' website.
WTRF
West Virginia State Police used lethal force in early morning call
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — December 19, at approximately 1:29 am, members of law enforcement including the West Virginia State Police, responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. The incident was located near Bunker Hill, WV. Upon making contact with the armed suspect, law enforcement was...
Metro News
Hampshire County still has thousands of power outages following last week’s ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Power is still out for thousands of customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following Thursday’s ice storm. Potomac Edison listed more than 3,600 customers statewide still without service as of Sunday morning. The most outages were in Hampshire County with more than 2,400. A...
wfmd.com
Fire Fighter Injured Fighting House Fire In Garrett County
Damage from the fire is $500,000. House Fire on Kathys Way, McHenry, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McHenry, Md (KM) One fire fighter suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a house fire in Garrett County early Monday morning. At around 1:11 AM, personnel were dispatched to...
Metro News
One dead in officer involved shooting in Berkeley County
BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — A man was killed in an officer involved shooting early Monday morning in Berkeley County. According to state police, troopers and Berkeley County deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute involving a firearm near Bunker Hill at 1:29 a.m. “Upon making contact with the armed...
Martinsburg man admits to using a phone to help distribute cocaine base
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Eliseo Jerome Rozas, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge. Rozas, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Device.”. Rozas admitted to using a phone to...
WTRF
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
Driver charged in hit and run crash
CUMBERLAND, MD – A driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Sunday was arrested by police investigating the matter. According to the Cumberland Police Department, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run on December 18, 2022, in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police said a truck struck the victim’s vehicle, and the driver left the scene after the incident. An officer continued to investigate, and a witness informed officers of the location of the suspect vehicle, which led officers to contact Steven Nicol, its operator. During the investigation, the officer discovered that Nicol did not have The post Driver charged in hit and run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDTV
WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
BUNKER HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement, including West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm early Monday morning, according to a release from state police. Authorities were dispatched to the incident in Bunker Hill around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.
New details: Suspect allegedly robbed Preston County bank with handgun
A man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Preston County bank and then led law enforcement on a several-mile pursuit.
wsvaonline.com
Woodstock man’s case delayed
The Woodstock man charged in last summer’s shooting in Shenandoah County was supposed to be arraigned last week. However, online records showed that Friday’s hearing for Edgar Uriel Padron Rodriguez was continued until March 17th of next year in General District Court. It is the second time that his preliminary hearing has been delayed.
West Virginia Sheriff says bodycam will reveal “the totality of the incident” after TikTok arrest video goes viral
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
Man arrested in Terra Alta in alleged burglary and stabbing
A man has been arrested in Preston County after allegedly breaking into an apartment and wounding a resident with a knife early Friday morning.
Southern Poverty Law Center
The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas
Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
Wardensville woman admits to firearms charge, faces up to $250,000 fine
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tara Lynn Crawford, of Wardensville, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. According to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld, Crawford, 40, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Crawford, a...
pagevalleynews.com
Father shoots son in the back
December 19, 1890 — Mr. John Dean, who lives near Stanley, this county, in an altercation arising from some domestic trouble shot his son, Sanford Dean, one day last week with a gun loaded with bird shot. Young Dean it seems was going from his father when the gun...
