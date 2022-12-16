Read full article on original website
First responders hurt in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric Utilities is scheduled to receive a new transformer on Tuesday, causing traffic delays in the process. A spokesperson for PPL told Eyewitness News, on Tuesday, December 20 a new transformer is being delivered to the PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg. PPL Officials say equipment like transformers […]
Bucks County farm part of state’s recent preservation efforts
Pennsylvania this month has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms...
Tractor-trailer carrying refrigerated food catches fire on I-78 in Hunterdon County, state police say
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A tractor-trailer hauling refrigerated food caught fire on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County Sunday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The fire was reported at 10:42 p.m. in Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 23.4 in Readington Township, Goez said.
Electric MTBs now Authorized on PA State Bike Trails
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) just released a policy, effective immediately, allowing electric mountain bike usage on department managed trails that currently allow bicycles. The policy applies to thousands of miles of bike trails and public-use roads, and in an unusual twist, does not specify its application to a particular class of e-bikes. Rather, the policy focuses on the operation of e-bikes. “DCNR’s policy is focused on managing behavior, not devices.”
Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023
Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs
PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
Deadly crash involving West Pittston police chief ruled accidental
WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner confirms a man killed in a crash involving a West Pittston police chief Thursday has been ruled accidental. According to state police, Thomas L. Fiorini, 63, died after his southbound Chevrolet crossed the centerline of Wyoming Avenue near the Midway Shopping Center and struck the police pickup […]
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Pa. man upset with not receiving order fires shot at restaurant manager
A man is locked up in Monroe County after firing a shot at the manager over a pizza that he felt was taking too long to get to him. According to 69 News, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars Pizza along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg two times Friday night to complain about not receiving his order.
Driver Who Rammed 6 Cars In High-Speed Poconos Chase Found Guilty: Report
A wanted driver who rammed six cars during a high-speed police chase in the Poconos has been found guilty, WFMZ reports. Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, injured two state troopers during the chase between East Stroudsburg and Paradise Township in September 2021 and was taken into custody after striking half a dozen vehicles, the outlet reports citing the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane acquitted in drunken driving case
A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
A winter storm that will be followed by freezing temperatures could affect Christmas travel plans — and make for a white Christmas in some areas of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections this far in advance are subject to change,...
Hazle Township firefighters injured in the line of duty
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local firefighters were injured in the line of duty on Friday when their utility truck was hit by another vehicle. The crash happened Friday morning around 7:23 in Hazle Township, just west of Oak Ridge Road and State Route 924. Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician says two […]
Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
