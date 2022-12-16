ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Newswatch 16

First responders hurt in crash

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric Utilities is scheduled to receive a new transformer on Tuesday, causing traffic delays in the process. A spokesperson for PPL told Eyewitness News, on Tuesday, December 20 a new transformer is being delivered to the PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg. PPL Officials say equipment like transformers […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County farm part of state’s recent preservation efforts

Pennsylvania this month has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
singletracks.com

Electric MTBs now Authorized on PA State Bike Trails

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) just released a policy, effective immediately, allowing electric mountain bike usage on department managed trails that currently allow bicycles. The policy applies to thousands of miles of bike trails and public-use roads, and in an unusual twist, does not specify its application to a particular class of e-bikes. Rather, the policy focuses on the operation of e-bikes. “DCNR’s policy is focused on managing behavior, not devices.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023

Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs

PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Deadly crash involving West Pittston police chief ruled accidental

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner confirms a man killed in a crash involving a West Pittston police chief Thursday has been ruled accidental. According to state police, Thomas L. Fiorini, 63, died after his southbound Chevrolet crossed the centerline of Wyoming Avenue near the Midway Shopping Center and struck the police pickup […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Who Rammed 6 Cars In High-Speed Poconos Chase Found Guilty: Report

A wanted driver who rammed six cars during a high-speed police chase in the Poconos has been found guilty, WFMZ reports. Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, injured two state troopers during the chase between East Stroudsburg and Paradise Township in September 2021 and was taken into custody after striking half a dozen vehicles, the outlet reports citing the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Hazle Township firefighters injured in the line of duty

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local firefighters were injured in the line of duty on Friday when their utility truck was hit by another vehicle. The crash happened Friday morning around 7:23 in Hazle Township, just west of Oak Ridge Road and State Route 924. Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician says two […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

