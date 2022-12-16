Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Australia Sets 18 National Records At 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) With Australia playing host to the Short Course World Championships for the very first time, the home nation fielded the best roster it has in recent memory to the competition and they produced the results to show for it. Australia sent a stacked 36-member roster that featured the...
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Champs: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day Six Scores + Final Results
Now, what we've all been waiting for: the final standings from the 2022 SC World Champs Pick'ems contest. Current photo via World Aquatics. The final day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships is in the book. That means it’s time for the final scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. There were ten events in which finals were competed on day six of the meet, marking one of the busiest days for Pick’ems.
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Championships: U.S. Finishes On Top Of Overall Medal Table
SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships concluded tonight from Melbourne, Australia but not before the United States topped the overall medal table. The U.S. ended the 6-day competition with 36 total medals, including 17 golds, 13 silvers, and 6 bronze. That gave the stars n’ stripes the edge...
swimswam.com
Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
swimswam.com
USA Head Coach Braden Holloway Dissects Relay Lineups, Managing Athlete Doubles/Triples
SCM (25m) SwimSwam spoke with team USA head coach Braden Holloway directly after the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne as he was walking back to his hotel. Holloway said that much of the USA staff hadn’t taken the bus once during the meet, meaning they would walk 1.5 miles to/from the pool twice per day.
swimswam.com
Chad le Clos Targeting Ryan Lochte’s Record for Most SCW Titles in 2024
SCM (25m) Chad le Clos has his sights set on catching Ryan Lochte’s record of 14 individual titles at the next Short Course World Championships. The 30-year-old Olympic champion from South Africa won his 11th and 12th career individual gold medals at Short Course Worlds this week in the 100 butterfly (48.59) and 200 fly (personal-best 1:48.27). Defending those titles at the next Short Course Worlds would bring le Clos even with Lochte atop the all-time leaderboard.
swimswam.com
Mewen Tomac Takes Down Men’s 200 Back French Record from 2009 with 1:49.61 in Prelims
SCM (25m) During the last prelims session of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, Mewen Tomac took down a super-suited French record in the men’s 200 back that had stood untouched since 2009. The 21-year-old Tomac clocked a time of 1:49.61, shaving .28 seconds off the...
swimswam.com
Katsuhiro Matsumoto Lowers His Own 200 FR Japanese Record to 1:41.29 in Prelims
SCM (25m) Katsuhiro Matsumoto lowered his own Japanese record in the 200 freestyle with a 1:41.29 in prelims, qualifying second for tonight’s final behind Tom Dean (1:40.98). Matsumoto shaved a few tenths off his previous mark of 1:41.67 from the Japanese SC National Championships this past October. The 25-year-old...
swimswam.com
Kaylee McKeown Becomes 2nd Woman to Concurrently Own Olympic, World, CG, and SCW Titles
SCM (25m) Kaylee McKeown’s 200 backstroke victory in 1:59.26 just missed breaking her own world record from two years ago, but she still made history on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 200 back win solidified the 21-year-old Australian as the second woman ever to concurrently...
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Earns $86,250 Dollars Worth Of Prize Money From Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) At the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil walks away with $86,250 U.S. dollars worth of prize money—more than twice as much as the next-highest-earning swimmer. $50,000 worth of that prize money comes from the world records she broke in the 50 back and 100 fly, as each world record broken is a $25,000 bonus. Another $30,000 comes from winning golds in the 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, as each gold medal is worth $10,000 each. The other $6,250 of MacNeil’s earnings comes from the two bronze medals she won from being a part of Canada’s 4×100 free and medley relay.
swimswam.com
Ryan Murphy Makes History as First Swimmer to Sweep Backstroke Events at World Champs
SCM (25m) Ryan Murphy became the first man or woman to sweep all three backstroke events at one world championships, capping his triple with a 200 back title on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 27-year-old American concluded the meet by contributing to the U.S. men’s 4×100...
swimswam.com
Claire Curzan Drops 100 Fly Final for 200 Back, Which She Wasn’t Even Supposed to Swim
SCM (25m) American Claire Curzan has scratched out of the final in the 100 fly on Sunday evening, the final session of the 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships, but that doesn’t mean she’ll get a break. Curzan will still have at least one, and probably two,...
swimswam.com
American Women Break World Record In 4×100 Medley Relay With A 3:44.35
SCM (25m) In the final women’s event of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, the American quartet of Claire Curzan, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Kate Douglass broke the world record in the 4×100 medley relay with a time of 3:44.35, beating out the old standard of 3:44.52 that was also set by the United States.
swimswam.com
Ilya Kharun Clocks 49.03 SCM 100 Fly To Break World Junior Record
SCM (25m) In the finals of the men’s 100 fly at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, 17-year-old Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun took silver with a time of 49.03, breaking the world junior record in the event. The previous world junior record was set by China’s Li Zhuhao, who swam a 49.53 at one of the 2017 FINA World Cup stops.
swimswam.com
Torri Huske on Pre-World Record USA Ready Room Energy: “It’s Unmatched”
SCM (25m) Stanford sophomore Torri Huske is walking away from Melbourne with 7 medals, 4 gold and 3 silver. In addition to winning the 50 back and contributing to the winning 200 free, 400 medley, and mixed 200 medley relays, she also swam on the 2nd place 400 free and 200 medley relays and was the runner-up in the 100 fly. Huske takes us through her meet, including routines she uses to help her with a busy event schedule and what breaking her first (and 2nd) world record was like.
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Swims 54.05 100 Fly To Break SCM World Record By Nearly Half A Second
SCM (25m) Maggie MacNeil just did significant damage to the world record in the short course 100-meter fly. In the finals of the 100 fly at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, MacNeil swam a time of 54.05 to win, taking down Kelsi Dahlia‘s old world record time by 0.59 seconds—a massive margin in a 100-meter length event. The race marked her second individual world record of the meet, as she previously broke her own world record in the 50 back during the finals of that event.
swimswam.com
Kamminga Takes Trio Of Breaststroke Events At Dutch SC Championships
SCM (25m) While many of the top swimmers were competing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga was getting it done at home. Kamminga competed at the Dutch Short Course Championships in The Hague, wrangling up a trio of breaststroke event victories to cap...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: Canadian Female Swimmer of The Year – Maggie MacNeil
Maggie MacNeil capped off 2022 with two World records, earning her the 2022 Swammy Award for Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year Current photo via World Aquatics. The 2022 Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year award goes to Maggie MacNeil. This is MacNeil’s 3rd-straight year winning this award. In...
swimswam.com
42-Year-Old Nicholas Santos Reflects on World Title in Last Race of Career
SCM (25m) Nicholas Santos made history when he took gold in the 50 fly this week by becoming the oldest swimmer to ever win a world title. Santos had said before the meet that this would be his last and he stuck to them, confirming with SwimSwam that he will be retiring. Santos explains his decision to step away from competitive swimming even though he is still very much on top in his pet event.
swimswam.com
David Popovici Becomes #2 Junior All-Time in 200 FR, Breaks Romanian Record – 1:40.79
SCM (25m) GOLD: Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) – 1:39.72 (Championship Record) In the final of the men’s 200 free, Romania’s David Popovici clocked a personal best time of 1:40.79 to set a new Romanian record, while narrowly missing Matthew Sates‘ World Junior Record time of 1:40.65.
Comments / 0