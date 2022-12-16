ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia Sets 18 National Records At 2022 Short Course World Championships

SCM (25m) With Australia playing host to the Short Course World Championships for the very first time, the home nation fielded the best roster it has in recent memory to the competition and they produced the results to show for it. Australia sent a stacked 36-member roster that featured the...
2022 Short Course World Champs: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day Six Scores + Final Results

Now, what we've all been waiting for: the final standings from the 2022 SC World Champs Pick'ems contest. Current photo via World Aquatics. The final day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships is in the book. That means it’s time for the final scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. There were ten events in which finals were competed on day six of the meet, marking one of the busiest days for Pick’ems.
2022 Short Course World Championships: U.S. Finishes On Top Of Overall Medal Table

SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships concluded tonight from Melbourne, Australia but not before the United States topped the overall medal table. The U.S. ended the 6-day competition with 36 total medals, including 17 golds, 13 silvers, and 6 bronze. That gave the stars n’ stripes the edge...
Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds

SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
USA Head Coach Braden Holloway Dissects Relay Lineups, Managing Athlete Doubles/Triples

SCM (25m) SwimSwam spoke with team USA head coach Braden Holloway directly after the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne as he was walking back to his hotel. Holloway said that much of the USA staff hadn’t taken the bus once during the meet, meaning they would walk 1.5 miles to/from the pool twice per day.
Chad le Clos Targeting Ryan Lochte’s Record for Most SCW Titles in 2024

SCM (25m) Chad le Clos has his sights set on catching Ryan Lochte’s record of 14 individual titles at the next Short Course World Championships. The 30-year-old Olympic champion from South Africa won his 11th and 12th career individual gold medals at Short Course Worlds this week in the 100 butterfly (48.59) and 200 fly (personal-best 1:48.27). Defending those titles at the next Short Course Worlds would bring le Clos even with Lochte atop the all-time leaderboard.
Katsuhiro Matsumoto Lowers His Own 200 FR Japanese Record to 1:41.29 in Prelims

SCM (25m) Katsuhiro Matsumoto lowered his own Japanese record in the 200 freestyle with a 1:41.29 in prelims, qualifying second for tonight’s final behind Tom Dean (1:40.98). Matsumoto shaved a few tenths off his previous mark of 1:41.67 from the Japanese SC National Championships this past October. The 25-year-old...
Maggie MacNeil Earns $86,250 Dollars Worth Of Prize Money From Short Course Worlds

SCM (25m) At the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil walks away with $86,250 U.S. dollars worth of prize money—more than twice as much as the next-highest-earning swimmer. $50,000 worth of that prize money comes from the world records she broke in the 50 back and 100 fly, as each world record broken is a $25,000 bonus. Another $30,000 comes from winning golds in the 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, as each gold medal is worth $10,000 each. The other $6,250 of MacNeil’s earnings comes from the two bronze medals she won from being a part of Canada’s 4×100 free and medley relay.
Ryan Murphy Makes History as First Swimmer to Sweep Backstroke Events at World Champs

SCM (25m) Ryan Murphy became the first man or woman to sweep all three backstroke events at one world championships, capping his triple with a 200 back title on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 27-year-old American concluded the meet by contributing to the U.S. men’s 4×100...
American Women Break World Record In 4×100 Medley Relay With A 3:44.35

SCM (25m) In the final women’s event of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, the American quartet of Claire Curzan, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Kate Douglass broke the world record in the 4×100 medley relay with a time of 3:44.35, beating out the old standard of 3:44.52 that was also set by the United States.
Ilya Kharun Clocks 49.03 SCM 100 Fly To Break World Junior Record

SCM (25m) In the finals of the men’s 100 fly at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, 17-year-old Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun took silver with a time of 49.03, breaking the world junior record in the event. The previous world junior record was set by China’s Li Zhuhao, who swam a 49.53 at one of the 2017 FINA World Cup stops.
Torri Huske on Pre-World Record USA Ready Room Energy: “It’s Unmatched”

SCM (25m) Stanford sophomore Torri Huske is walking away from Melbourne with 7 medals, 4 gold and 3 silver. In addition to winning the 50 back and contributing to the winning 200 free, 400 medley, and mixed 200 medley relays, she also swam on the 2nd place 400 free and 200 medley relays and was the runner-up in the 100 fly. Huske takes us through her meet, including routines she uses to help her with a busy event schedule and what breaking her first (and 2nd) world record was like.
Maggie MacNeil Swims 54.05 100 Fly To Break SCM World Record By Nearly Half A Second

SCM (25m) Maggie MacNeil just did significant damage to the world record in the short course 100-meter fly. In the finals of the 100 fly at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, MacNeil swam a time of 54.05 to win, taking down Kelsi Dahlia‘s old world record time by 0.59 seconds—a massive margin in a 100-meter length event. The race marked her second individual world record of the meet, as she previously broke her own world record in the 50 back during the finals of that event.
Kamminga Takes Trio Of Breaststroke Events At Dutch SC Championships

SCM (25m) While many of the top swimmers were competing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga was getting it done at home. Kamminga competed at the Dutch Short Course Championships in The Hague, wrangling up a trio of breaststroke event victories to cap...
42-Year-Old Nicholas Santos Reflects on World Title in Last Race of Career

SCM (25m) Nicholas Santos made history when he took gold in the 50 fly this week by becoming the oldest swimmer to ever win a world title. Santos had said before the meet that this would be his last and he stuck to them, confirming with SwimSwam that he will be retiring. Santos explains his decision to step away from competitive swimming even though he is still very much on top in his pet event.

