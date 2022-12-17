AUSTIN, Texas -- Alaska Anchorage volleyball star Eve Stephens added yet another major honor to her outstanding 2022 season Wednesday, becoming the first player in program history to be voted First Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators. A unanimous first-team All-American and the D2CCA Ron Lenz National Player...
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Freshman guard Elaina Mack scored a career-high 22 points and the Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team rolled to a 108-29 victory over Bethesda in its non-conference finale Monday at the Salvation Army Arena. Ranked No. 14 in the WBCA NCAA Div. II Top 25 poll, the...
Comments / 0