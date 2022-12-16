Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed the most recent trading day at $139.38, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Can RCI Hospitality (RICK) Climb 35% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
RCI Hospitality (RICK) closed the last trading session at $90.57, gaining 4.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $122.67 indicates a 35.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022
It’s been a challenging stretch in the market year-to-date, with a hawkish Fed, geopolitical issues, and lingering COVID-19 uncertainties weighing heavily on sentiment. Despite all the negativity, there have been several bright spots in 2022, with some stocks snapping the overall bearish trend and rewarding investors handsomely. Three stocks...
NASDAQ
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed the most recent trading day at $29.90, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $23.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance...
NASDAQ
Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR) closed at $255.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial...
NASDAQ
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $9.44, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the operator...
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $53.78, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics...
NASDAQ
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Dental Supplies sector have probably already heard of Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found...
NASDAQ
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost...
NASDAQ
Apple (AAPL) vs. Microsoft (MSFT): Which stock is the Better Buy for 2023?
Investing in technology stocks will take patience and higher risk tolerance at the moment but the sector’s broader 2022 decline may present great long-term buying opportunities. Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT, in particular, draw a lot of interest as historically dominant tech companies whose stocks could soar whenever inflationary...
NASDAQ
Rithm Capital (RITM) Announces Q4 Dividends, Share Buybacks
Rithm Capital Corp. RITM announced that its board authorized fourth-quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends. The company also renewed its stock buyback program in a shareholders’ value-boosting move. The fourth-quarter dividend of 25 cents has been unchanged sequentially. The amount will be paid out on Jan 27, 2023,...
NASDAQ
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Rides on Innovation Amid Rising Costs
Edwards Lifesciences EW gains from the huge untapped potential in emerging markets. The company’s bullish long-term growth strategy buoys optimism on the stock. Yet, stiff competition in Edwards Lifesciences’ TAVR business continues to ail the company. Persistent forex woes also do not bode well. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NASDAQ
Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM) closed at $157.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the garbage...
NASDAQ
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,428.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $563.16, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on Celularity, Inc. (CELU), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Comments / 0