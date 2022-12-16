ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed the most recent trading day at $29.90, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Celestica (CLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $10.91, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had...
MRC Global (MRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MRC Global (MRC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.69, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy products distributor...
ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $563.16, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $53.78, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics...
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.87, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.09%...
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $23.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance...
Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed at $157.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the garbage...
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,428.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $255.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial...
All You Need to Know About Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

Investors might want to bet on Celularity, Inc. (CELU), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Broadridge (BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is currently riding on a strong recurring revenue position and the Itiviti acquisition, which are helping it to grow internationally. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.6% and 9.1%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Dividend Aristocrats To Watch

Dividend Aristocrats are stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more. These stocks are often considered a good choice for long-term investors seeking a reliable source of income. In this article, we’ll explore what dividend aristocrats are and provide an overview of three dividend aristocrats that you may want to watch in the stock market today.
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
TRV vs. SIGI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Property and Casualty sector might want to consider either Travelers (TRV) or Selective Insurance (SIGI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding...
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Dental Supplies sector have probably already heard of Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found...

