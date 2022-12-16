UPDATED, 11 AM: Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party has set its talent lineup for the upcoming NBC special. Joining Miley Cyrus and co-host Dolly Parton are singer-songwriter Fletcher, rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Grammy Award nominee Sia. Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also appear, NBC confirmed Wednesday. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on NBC on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also be livestreamed on Peacock. PREVIOUS, Nov. 21: Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is returning to NBC, and...

