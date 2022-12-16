Floyd Mayweather fought in front of 16,000 fans against Manny Pacquiao. On Saturday, he will fight in front of about 20. Following his retirement in 2017, Mayweather has competed in exhibition bouts in Japan and Miami. Now, Mayweather heads to Dubai on May 21 to face Don Moore. This time, he will fight on top of a helipad with a height of about 689 feet off the ground.

20 HOURS AGO