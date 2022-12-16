Read full article on original website
Liam Wilson gaining inside intel on Emanuel Navarrete ahead of world title showdown
Just 25 minutes from the headquarters of the CIA, Australian boxer Liam Wilson is conducting his own fact-finding operation. As he prepares to go 12 championship rounds with Emanuel Navarrete, Wilson is drawing on the help of those already familiar with the crafty Mexican. The Queenslander will face Navarrete for...
Why Dmitry Bivol won 2022 Male Boxer of the Year for Sporting News
Entering 2022, Dmitry Bivol was expected by many to be nothing more than another opponent handing a world title over to the world-beater known as Canelo Alvarez. Unfortunately for Canelo, nobody told Bivol that. The Sporting News’ 2022 Male Boxer of the Year shocked the world by dominating the sport’s...
‘Joshua vs. Whyte 2 would prove nothing for AJ’ - Salita calls for Franklin rematch
EXCLUSIVE — Dmitry Salita, promoter for Jermaine Franklin, believes his man defeated Dillian Whyte in London last month, meaning Anthony Joshua should not be looking at a fight with ‘The Body Snatcher’. Against Franklin, Whyte made his return to the ring following his demoralising loss to Tyson...
Floyd Mayweather Dubai boxing match: Design, full details for almost 700-foot-high helipad ring
Floyd Mayweather fought in front of 16,000 fans against Manny Pacquiao. On Saturday, he will fight in front of about 20. Following his retirement in 2017, Mayweather has competed in exhibition bouts in Japan and Miami. Now, Mayweather heads to Dubai on May 21 to face Don Moore. This time, he will fight on top of a helipad with a height of about 689 feet off the ground.
