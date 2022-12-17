Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws (part 8)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 8. AB-1788Sex trafficking: hotels: actual knowledge or reckless disregard: civil penalty. AB-1789Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan. AB-1793Hazardous waste: identification: acute aquatic toxicity criterion. AB-1796Public postsecondary education: reenrollment. AB-1797Immunization registry. AB-1798Campaign disclosure: advertisements. AB-1800Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry....
FOX 28 Spokane
Lake’s trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Hobbs lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. Her lawyers are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, where defective printers produced ballots too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. They also claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility.
Californians are having issues with inflation relief debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People up and down California are writing in saying that their inflation relief debit cards have been drained of money. The state has issued over 8 million debit cards so far, and is still sending out cards through January 14 to eligible Californians. It was the...
California drought cost the state's ag industry billions in 2022, says study
Losses mount as California officially wraps up its third year of drought. The Golden State suffered a $1.7 billion loss in crop revenues for 2022, according to a recent study by researchers at the University of California, Merced.
FOX 28 Spokane
14-year-old sentenced to attempted 1st degree murder in Idaho
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho. – 14-year-old Chloe Marks has pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder with an extended sentence for her use of a firearm in the attempted murder. On February 27, 2022, Marks and 15-year-old Triston Arnzen made a plan to kill Victim GH and his daughter....
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
daycreekhowl.org
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
californiaglobe.com
Judge Blocks Major Part of California Gun Control Bill
United States District Court for the Southern District of California Judge Roger Benitez ruled on Friday that a major part of a California gun bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July should be blocked, invalidating roughly half the bill. The bill in question, AB 1594, is essentially a gun...
Huge Earthquake Hits California, Major Damage & 70,000 Without Power PHOTOS
Photo and video of the damage today's 6.4 #earthquake caused in Humboldt County, California. "Widespread damages" have been reported to roads and homes throughout Humboldt County. Dozens of aftershocks from 2.5 to 4.6 have hit the area and tens of thousands are still without power.
GV Wire
The Real Cause of California’s Homelessness Crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
proclaimerscv.com
Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California
In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process. The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
These new California laws take effect January 2023
By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s minimum wage is rising next month because of inflation. Here’s what it will be
This January, California’s minimum wage will rise to $15.50. That represents an increase of 50 cents-an-hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $1.50 an hour for those with 25 or fewer. It’s the first time that the minimum wage is the same for all employers in the state regardless of size.
abc10.com
California Drought: Exceptionally dry conditions drop by nearly half
SACRAMENTO, Calif — There is finally some good news to report in terms of the drought - exceptional drought conditions have dropped by almost half from nearly 13% to 7%. That 7% still resides on the San Joaquin Valley which has been largely deprived of meaningful, soaking rainfall the last three years apart from a few atmospheric river events.
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
