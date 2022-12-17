ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws (part 8)

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 8. AB-1788Sex trafficking: hotels: actual knowledge or reckless disregard: civil penalty. AB-1789Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan. AB-1793Hazardous waste: identification: acute aquatic toxicity criterion. AB-1796Public postsecondary education: reenrollment. AB-1797Immunization registry. AB-1798Campaign disclosure: advertisements. AB-1800Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry....
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Lake’s trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Hobbs lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. Her lawyers are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, where defective printers produced ballots too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. They also claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

14-year-old sentenced to attempted 1st degree murder in Idaho

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho. – 14-year-old Chloe Marks has pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder with an extended sentence for her use of a firearm in the attempted murder. On February 27, 2022, Marks and 15-year-old Triston Arnzen made a plan to kill Victim GH and his daughter....
IDAHO STATE
daycreekhowl.org

New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Judge Blocks Major Part of California Gun Control Bill

United States District Court for the Southern District of California Judge Roger Benitez ruled on Friday that a major part of a California gun bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July should be blocked, invalidating roughly half the bill. The bill in question, AB 1594, is essentially a gun...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

The Real Cause of California’s Homelessness Crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California

In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process.  The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

These new California laws take effect January 2023

By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

iPhone emergency service saves California couple

A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: Exceptionally dry conditions drop by nearly half

SACRAMENTO, Calif — There is finally some good news to report in terms of the drought - exceptional drought conditions have dropped by almost half from nearly 13% to 7%. That 7% still resides on the San Joaquin Valley which has been largely deprived of meaningful, soaking rainfall the last three years apart from a few atmospheric river events.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

More stimulus payments being sent out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy