FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
WMDT.com
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
WBOC
Police Investigating Murder in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Woodcrest Drive. According to the City of Dover Police Department, on Dec. 18 around 2:48 am, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. There, police say they found...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover police seek suspect(s) in fatal Sunday morning shooting
Dover police so far have a victim, but no suspect as they investigate a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers responding to a "shots fired" report shortly before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive found 28-year-old Jeff Tolson on the ground, suffering from several wounds.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Stabbing at Dover Church
A Milford man was injured after a stabbing at a party at St Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover. Dover Police learned the victim was involved in a fight with a black man with long hair when he was stabbed. The 30 year old victim from Milford was taken to the hospital in Milford in a private vehicle – and is listed in ‘non-critical’ condition.
WMDT.com
1 dead, and 1 stabbed just hours a part in Dover
DOVER, Del. – 1 man is now dead in Dover following a homicide on Sunday and this morning 1 man has been reported stabbed just hours later. What started as a quiet Sunday in Dover quickly changed after reports of shots fired in the 900 block of wood crest drive. “Officers responded to the area and located the victim 28 year old Jeffrey Tolson on the ground he had sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” says Master Corporal Ryan Schmid.
WDEL 1150AM
Frankford man charged in alleged machete attack
An assault with a machete in Sussex County has landed a Frankford man behind bars on felony counts. State Police accused 42-year-old Jason Moore of fighting with a woman at a house on Oak Street in Frankford early Saturday morning, and when the woman's friends arrived to pick her up, Moore allegedly attacked one of them, a 37-year-old man, with a machete, cutting him several times.
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
28-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 28-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Dover Police Department. The Dover Police Department has since identified the victim as Jeff Tolson, 28. The investigation began at approximately 2:48 a.m., when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, Tolson was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by officers until he was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 28-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, DE – Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. At approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, was approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road. Turning left onto Almond Avenue, the Yukon crossed into the Suzuki’s path on Irish Hill Road. The motorcycle driver was ejected when the front tire struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being The post Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop in Cheswold leads to discovery of drugs, loaded gun
CHESWOLD, Del. – A Smyrna man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Cheswold. Delaware State Police say on December 17th, around 7:03 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Route 13 and Main Street saw a Ford Fusion with a broken headlight. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and identified the driver as 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Shooting Death Early Sunday Morning
Dover Police are investigating a shooting just before 3 Sunday morning on Woodcrest Drive. Police found 28 year old Jeff Tolson on the ground with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts until he was taken to an area hospital. Police say Tolson later died from his injuries. Police have no suspect information – anyone with information should contact Dover Police 302-736-7141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
WBOC
Update: Victim Identified in Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Magnolia Area
MAGNOLIA, Del.-Delaware State Police have identified 42 year-old Ralph Marlow of Felton as the victim in a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in the Magnolia area Sunday afternoon. Police say at around 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the intersection at...
WBOC
Truck Fire in Dorchester County
VIENNA, Md.-The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland is investigating the cause of a truck fire in Dorchester County on Monday. According to the Fire Marshals Office, the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 1 a.m. on 103 Church Street in Vienna. When the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found a 2005 GMC Truck with a refrigerated body on fire. It took responding firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
WMDT.com
Three new deputies welcomed to Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Sheriff Mike Lewis welcomed three new deputies to his department following their graduation from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. Deputies Noah O’Barsky, Sean Wright, and Anthony Bueno will be reporting to their assigned Field Training Deputies as they begin patrolling Wicomico County. We...
The Dispatch
Five Hospitalized After Two Separate, Serious Berlin Accidents
BERLIN – Emergency crews responded to two serious motor vehicle accidents in Berlin last Friday. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the Berlin Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 50 and 818 for a motor vehicle crash. Less than three hours later, police were dispatched to Route 346 for a collision involving pedestrians.
