DOVER, DE – A 28-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Dover Police Department. The Dover Police Department has since identified the victim as Jeff Tolson, 28. The investigation began at approximately 2:48 a.m., when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, Tolson was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by officers until he was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 28-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO