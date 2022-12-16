ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WDEL 1150AM

Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms

The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1

Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware to close Curative COVID-19 test sites

Delaware’s COVID-19 testing partner Curative Inc. will not renew its contract with the state when it expires in two weeks. Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection.  Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers ... Read More
delawarepublic.org

Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line

Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
Cape Gazette

Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles

Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
Cape Gazette

PRICE DECREASED! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - only minutes to downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
WGMD Radio

Holiday Drivers Benefiting from Lower Gas Prices

AAA Mid-Atlantic expects nearly 325,000 Delawareans to travel 50 miles or more for the holidays – an increase of 3.3% from last year. The holiday season is December 23rd to January 2nd. However with both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, travel time will be extended with people taking long weekends.
delawarebusinessnow.com

Guest view: Economic development mountaintop experiences

As I’ve lived my life and pursued my career, there have been moments or experiences that some might describe as “mountaintop experiences”: those that offer a clear view of what’s both behind and ahead and/or that offers a satisfying or inspired feeling of accomplishment. While our...
Shore News Network

Delaware man charged for sixth DUI

OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC holds final town hall on proposed vehicle emissions rules

Delaware’s Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held its final public workshop to review the state’s plans to adopt California’s zero emissions vehicle regulations. Gov. John Carney announced plans in March to join more than a dozen other states in adopting California’s regulations for car manufacturers,...
WGMD Radio

DART Holiday Service

Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022 and New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022 – DART will operate regular Saturday services statewide. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train will also operate regular Saturday service. Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023 – DART statewide services, both fixed...
Delaware LIVE News

Veolia surprises customers with credit in water bills

A mega-deal among two large French companies that operate a lot of local water systems has resulted in a one-time credit for Delaware customers and a bunch of other commitments. Veolia’s merger with Suez had to go through various regulatory agencies, including the Delaware Public Service Commission, which approved the credit in November and ordered Veolia to include it in ... Read More
WHYY

Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism

Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
