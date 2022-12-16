Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Delaware braces for a surge in COVID, other illnesses following the holidays
While Delawareans may be used to navigating the holiday season during a pandemic, this year may prove to be different. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delaware and across the country, and the weeks after the holidays are likely to worsen those numbers. Dr. Rick Hong, Interim Director of...
WDEL 1150AM
Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms
The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware is up slightly in November while jobs numbers are down
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November was up a tick from the previous month. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in November up from 4.3% in October, but still down from last November when it was 4.8%. The Department of Labor’s Tom Dougherty says Delaware’s unemployment rate...
Delaware to close Curative COVID-19 test sites
Delaware’s COVID-19 testing partner Curative Inc. will not renew its contract with the state when it expires in two weeks. Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line
Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
Cape Gazette
Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles
Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
Cape Gazette
PRICE DECREASED! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - only minutes to downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
WBOC
Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
WGMD Radio
Holiday Drivers Benefiting from Lower Gas Prices
AAA Mid-Atlantic expects nearly 325,000 Delawareans to travel 50 miles or more for the holidays – an increase of 3.3% from last year. The holiday season is December 23rd to January 2nd. However with both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, travel time will be extended with people taking long weekends.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Guest view: Economic development mountaintop experiences
As I’ve lived my life and pursued my career, there have been moments or experiences that some might describe as “mountaintop experiences”: those that offer a clear view of what’s both behind and ahead and/or that offers a satisfying or inspired feeling of accomplishment. While our...
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC holds final town hall on proposed vehicle emissions rules
Delaware’s Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held its final public workshop to review the state’s plans to adopt California’s zero emissions vehicle regulations. Gov. John Carney announced plans in March to join more than a dozen other states in adopting California’s regulations for car manufacturers,...
WGMD Radio
DART Holiday Service
Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022 and New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022 – DART will operate regular Saturday services statewide. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train will also operate regular Saturday service. Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023 – DART statewide services, both fixed...
Veolia surprises customers with credit in water bills
A mega-deal among two large French companies that operate a lot of local water systems has resulted in a one-time credit for Delaware customers and a bunch of other commitments. Veolia’s merger with Suez had to go through various regulatory agencies, including the Delaware Public Service Commission, which approved the credit in November and ordered Veolia to include it in ... Read More
fox29.com
'Bomb cyclone' to impact Delaware Valley with rain, wind, flash freezing ahead of Christmas weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Along the East Coast, the winter storm will...
Blizzard Warning for Tri-States Effective Thursday Dec 22 at 6pm
Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 6pm...BLIZZARD Waring Thursday starting at 6 pm. Today is the first official day of winter, and boy is it going to be one heck of a start. National Weather Service has been predicting a major snowstorm for the past week or more....and now it looks like their prediction is about to come true.
Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism
Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
Comments / 2