WBOC
Changes Coming to Delaware COVID-19 Testing Site Access
DELAWARE- Delaware is making changes to its COVID-19 testing site access. Based on operational needs, the Division of Public Health's partner, Curative, has decided not to renew its testing contract with the state when it ends in the next two weeks. As a result, Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers will be Friday, Dec. 23.
Delaware Health Department reports first flu-related death this season; urges vaccinations
The person who died was not vaccinated against the flu, health officials said.
WMDT.com
First suspected flu-related death of 2022-2023 season announced in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced the state’s first suspected flu-related death of the flu season. We’re told the patient was a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 and 64 and is not reported as being vaccinated against the flu.
WBOC
Delaware Health Officials Announce Changes to COVID-19 Data Reporting, Booster Guidance
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is providing several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state's My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased.
WGMD Radio
Monthly Covid-19 Update from Delaware Division of Public Health
New data is out related to Covid-19 data and vaccines. The latest information from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows the statewide average of new positive Covid-19 cases has increased slightly since Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As the holiday season continues with families gathering and traveling, DPH urges you to stay vigilant.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | More federal grant funds directed to Del. to address demand for mental health resources
Fellowships in mental health counseling will be able to grow in Delaware, thanks to more than $3-million in earmarked, or congressionally-directed, grant funding. (speaking in the video: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester; JFS Fellowship Program Clinical Director Wendell Covell; Masters in Social Work Fellow Laura Dickol) Earlier this year, a one-time...
COVID-19 cases spiking in Delaware, flu cases also rising
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Lots of people are sick in Delaware. The state is experiencing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and the flu is also on the rise. They said residents need to take more precautions and they're urging people at high-risk to wear masks in crowded indoor locations. Delaware is swamped with sick people COVID-19 spiking and there's an early surge of influenza. "Yeah, I think as a division we do have concerns anytime we see community levels rising," Emily Hanlin, with the Delaware Health Department, said. Hanlin is the lead epidemiologist with Delaware's health department. She says COVID-19 is especially high...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes new providers to behavioral health team
Beebe Healthcare is expanding its behavioral health services team as the need for comprehensive mental health services continues to grow across Sussex County. The organization recently introduced a new board-certified psychiatrist and a new licensed clinical social worker to its team of providers. Jennifer Yoon, MD, provides comprehensive care as...
Cape Gazette
New Beebe providers focus on primary care and women’s services
Beebe Healthcare recently welcomed physician assistant Sarah Stamm, PA-C, and certified nurse midwife Sarah Brissey, CNM, MSN, to its network of skilled healthcare providers serving Sussex County. Both are employed by Beebe Medical Group. Stamm is a physician assistant who sees patients at Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She focuses on...
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware is up slightly in November while jobs numbers are down
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November was up a tick from the previous month. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in November up from 4.3% in October, but still down from last November when it was 4.8%. The Department of Labor’s Tom Dougherty says Delaware’s unemployment rate...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MIDDLETOWN TEEN-CONNER PELLEGRINI
(Middletown, Del.-19709) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Conner Pellegrini, a 17-year-old teen from Middletown. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Crystal Run Drive for a missing persons report. A family member reported Conner made statements that were of concern for his welfare before fleeing the home.
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
36-year New Castle County EMS paramedic retires, worked on Presidential motorcades
New Castle County EMS Senior Sergeant Donald Kennard made the final dispatch of a decorated 36-year career Monday night. "It's a great honor and pleasure that I go duration for the final time, thank you for your support." With those words to the county's dispatch center, Kennard switched from paramedic...
WDEL 1150AM
Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms
The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Delaware
Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WDEL 1150AM
Trooper injured in Biden motorcade accident
A member of the Delaware State Police motorcycle unit is recovering from injuries following a crash Monday morning as the trooper was escorting the motorcade of President Biden to the Wilmington Airport. The motorcycle went down on southbound Route 141 on the Newport viaduct around 9:30 a.m. The trooper was...
WDEL 1150AM
Hazardous material spill contained in Glasgow
A package carrying a high-level disinfectant leaked and was improperly discarded, leading to a hazardous materials situation in Glasgow on Tuesday. Aetna Fire officials said they responded to the Glasgow Medical Center at People's Plaza in Glasgow at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, where they were told the driver of a delivery vehicle had thrown out the chemical into a waste bin.
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
WBOC
Truck Fire in Dorchester County
VIENNA, Md.-The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland is investigating the cause of a truck fire in Dorchester County on Monday. According to the Fire Marshals Office, the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 1 a.m. on 103 Church Street in Vienna. When the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found a 2005 GMC Truck with a refrigerated body on fire. It took responding firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
