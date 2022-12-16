Today is the 143rd birthday of the artist Paul Klee. His work is the type that I am organically drawn to. I still remember the first time I saw his art: It was on the beginning of every chapter of a textbook my first year of college. I flipped ahead through the entire book, just looking for his next piece. I have no memory of the class, it was either and English or a Sociology and I am only really sure of that because of the building it was in. But his art has stuck with me all along. It made me understand that there is skill in being simple, that making things seem easy is quite technical. I am sure that has been adopted into my everyday life to some extent. The world is a better place because Paul was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.

2 DAYS AGO