Forty-two years ago today, the film New Year’s Evil premiered. The show notes indicate that it was filmed on October 15th, 1980. All in one day, then the finished movie premiered 2 months later. No one says it is a good movie, sometimes getting zero stars or calling it a paint-by-numbers effort. All the bad reviews and sometime excessive use of blood and New Wave music have made this movie a cult classic you need to add to your holiday viewing list.

