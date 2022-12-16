Read full article on original website
Happy 106th Birthday Betty Grable
Today is the 106th birthday of the stage and screen triple-threat Betty Grable. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. REMAINS: Buried, Inglewood Park Cemetery, Inglewood, CA. HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME 6525 Hollywood Blvd. ST. LOUIS WALK...
New Year’s Evil (1980)
Forty-two years ago today, the film New Year’s Evil premiered. The show notes indicate that it was filmed on October 15th, 1980. All in one day, then the finished movie premiered 2 months later. No one says it is a good movie, sometimes getting zero stars or calling it a paint-by-numbers effort. All the bad reviews and sometime excessive use of blood and New Wave music have made this movie a cult classic you need to add to your holiday viewing list.
Roller Boogie (1979)
Forty-three years ago today, the film Roller Boogie premiered. This is the feel-good movie you don’t even know you need right now. You must watch this. Starring: Linda Blair, Jim Bray, Albert Insinnia, Jimmy Van Patten, Kimberly Beck, Stoney Jackson, Beverly Garland, Mark Goddard. Music by: Craig Safan. Cinematography:...
The Color Purple (1985)
Thirty-seven yers ago today, the film The Color Purple premiered. Produced by: Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones. Starring: Danny Glover as Mister, Whoopi Goldberg as Celie, Desreta Jackson as Young Celie, Oprah Winfrey as Sofia, Margaret Avery as Shug Avery, Táta Vega as Shug’s singing voice, Akosua Busia as Nettie, Adolph Caesar as Old Mister, Mister’s father, Willard Pugh as Harpo, Rae Dawn Chong as Squeak, Laurence Fishburne as Swain, Carl Anderson as Reverend Samuel, Grand Bush as Randy, Dana Ivey as Ms. Millie, Bennet Guillory as Grady, James Tillis as Henry “Buster” Broadnax, Leonard Jackson as Pa, Celie and Nettie’s father, Gayle King (uncredited) as Churchgoer.
