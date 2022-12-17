ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

informnny.com

Herkimer Sheriff charge woman with Grand Larceny & Welfare Fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government of several thousand dollars worth of welfare benefits for several months. According to the Herkimer County Welfare Unit, an investigation revealed that...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police arrest Remsen resident for alleged DWI in Trenton

TRENTON- A resident from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Marc J. Manno, 37, of Remsen, NY was arrested Tuesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Manno is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
REMSEN, NY
informnny.com

Watertown woman accused of violating order of protection

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnycentral.com

Police ask for help identifying suspects seen stealing $400 in Dollar General goods

LENOX, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Oneida are looking for assistance identifying two individuals involved in a larceny incident in the Town of Lenox. On November 28, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400 at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31.
ONEIDA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Whitesboro PD looking for these 2 men in larceny investigation

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at a local business and would like the public to help identify the suspects involved. The individuals shown in the images here are wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of scrap metal from...
WHITESBORO, NY
wxhc.com

Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library

A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
CORTLAND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Deputies arrest North Country man for aggravated DWI following wreck in West Turin

WEST TURIN- A North Country man is accused of DWI after emergency responders responded to the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Lewis County Sunday night, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or greater); common law DWI and possessing an open container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Overdose Response Team issues Fentanyl Awareness Alert

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a Fentanyl awareness alert to make the public aware of illicit fentanyl drug trends that have been linked to five overdose deaths within the past month. According to the Overdose Detection & Mapping Application Program, almost 60%...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Traffic stop on North State Street leads to DWI arrest: LCSO

LOWVILLE- A traffic stop late Monday afternoon in Lowville, NY has led to DWI charges filed for a man who is from out of state, authorities say. Timothy M. Codespoti, 63, of Monroe, CT is officially charged with DWI and an unspecified traffic infraction, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
LOWVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum woman arrested after allegedly stealing from LeRay Walmart

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum woman was arrested following an alleged theft at the Walmart in LeRay, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Airyhana Jonas allegedly tried leaving the retail store with $794.29 worth of stolen merchandise on Friday night.
FORT DRUM, NY

