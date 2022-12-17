Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Herkimer Sheriff charge woman with Grand Larceny & Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government of several thousand dollars worth of welfare benefits for several months. According to the Herkimer County Welfare Unit, an investigation revealed that...
Fulton Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Identifying Male Larceny Suspect
FULTON – We are looking for the public’s assistance identifying a male involved in a larceny complaint on 12-12-2022, which occurred at Family Dollar in the City of Fulton. The male was described as a white male, approximately 5’8” with a thin build, wearing a tan sweatshirt and...
WKTV
UPD identifies suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart with public's help
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police received more than 25 calls from concerned citizens Tuesday to help identify suspects in a theft at the North Utica Walmart. UPD posted a security photo on its Facebook page of four suspects in a theft that happened on Dec. 3. Police received more...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police arrest Remsen resident for alleged DWI in Trenton
TRENTON- A resident from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Marc J. Manno, 37, of Remsen, NY was arrested Tuesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Manno is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
informnny.com
Watertown woman accused of violating order of protection
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and...
Otsego County man charged with Strangulation
Last week, an Otsego County man was arrested following the investigation into a domestic incident that took place in March of 2020.
cnycentral.com
Police ask for help identifying suspects seen stealing $400 in Dollar General goods
LENOX, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Oneida are looking for assistance identifying two individuals involved in a larceny incident in the Town of Lenox. On November 28, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400 at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31.
cnyhomepage.com
Whitesboro PD looking for these 2 men in larceny investigation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at a local business and would like the public to help identify the suspects involved. The individuals shown in the images here are wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of scrap metal from...
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man who drove into snowbank accused of intoxicated driving, deputies say
LYONSDALE- The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a snowbank late Monday in Lewis County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brian A. Nagy, 32, of Port Leyden, NY is officially charged with DWI and other unspecified traffic infractions, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called...
wxhc.com
Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library
A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
Woman charged in Delaware Co. drugged driving crash
On December 12th, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies received a call reporting and erratic driver on State Highway 10 in Delhi.
flackbroadcasting.com
Deputies arrest North Country man for aggravated DWI following wreck in West Turin
WEST TURIN- A North Country man is accused of DWI after emergency responders responded to the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Lewis County Sunday night, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or greater); common law DWI and possessing an open container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
Scrap metal stolen from Whitesboro business; police searching for suspects
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are investigating a theft from a local business and are asking the public for help identifying three people captured on surveillance video. Police say scrap metal was stolen from the business on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call the station at 315-736-1944...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Overdose Response Team issues Fentanyl Awareness Alert
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a Fentanyl awareness alert to make the public aware of illicit fentanyl drug trends that have been linked to five overdose deaths within the past month. According to the Overdose Detection & Mapping Application Program, almost 60%...
flackbroadcasting.com
Traffic stop on North State Street leads to DWI arrest: LCSO
LOWVILLE- A traffic stop late Monday afternoon in Lowville, NY has led to DWI charges filed for a man who is from out of state, authorities say. Timothy M. Codespoti, 63, of Monroe, CT is officially charged with DWI and an unspecified traffic infraction, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
informnny.com
Fort Drum woman arrested after allegedly stealing from LeRay Walmart
LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum woman was arrested following an alleged theft at the Walmart in LeRay, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Airyhana Jonas allegedly tried leaving the retail store with $794.29 worth of stolen merchandise on Friday night.
Man accused of rape in LeMoyne College dorm flips out over Syracuse.com coverage: ‘I’m going to beat this’
Syracuse, NY -- A prisoner flipped out in court Wednesday over Syracuse.com’s coverage of his ongoing rape case involving an attack on a LeMoyne College student inside her dorm room. Jerel Walker, 35, was brought to an Onondaga Courtroom from Attica to be arraigned on rape and related charges...
Syracuse man pleads guilty after found with gun, ammo in car near Carrier Circle
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge for having a gun while a felon, prosecutors said. Cedric L. Hudson Jr., 36, of Syracuse, was arrested after driving erratically at 10:30 p.m. near Carrier Circle in DeWitt on October 17, prosecutors said in a news release.
