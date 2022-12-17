ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
bladenonline.com

Girls Basketball: West Bladen 60, South Columbus 24

BLADENBORO – Senior Lainey Autry and junior Kiera Lewis fired in 12 points each Tuesday night to lead West Bladen’s Lady Knights to their 7th straight win – 60-24 over South Columbus – in non-conference girls’ basketball action. Ten different players scored for Coach Brian...
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Tuesday

Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen hosts South Columbus at The Castle. The varsity girls’ game tips at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ varsity game about 7:30 p.m. The West Bladen boys are 7-0 and the girls are 6-1. Both West Bladen teams beat South Columbus on Nov. 30. (SPORTS)
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen Community College Announces Scholastic Honors for Fall 2022

DUBLIN, NC – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Thursday

Here are three things to know for Thursday, Dec. 22:. 1. Story Time: Today, 10 a.m., Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. For ages 0-5. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Anime Club: Today, 5-7 p.m., teens only, Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 3. Rev. Dr....
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy