bladenonline.com
Girls Basketball: West Bladen 60, South Columbus 24
BLADENBORO – Senior Lainey Autry and junior Kiera Lewis fired in 12 points each Tuesday night to lead West Bladen’s Lady Knights to their 7th straight win – 60-24 over South Columbus – in non-conference girls’ basketball action. Ten different players scored for Coach Brian...
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen hosts South Columbus at The Castle. The varsity girls’ game tips at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ varsity game about 7:30 p.m. The West Bladen boys are 7-0 and the girls are 6-1. Both West Bladen teams beat South Columbus on Nov. 30. (SPORTS)
Couch Potato: West Bladen Basketball Takes To Twitter To Promote Game
The West Bladen boys’ basketball team is off to a 7-0 start. The Knights girls’ team has won six of their first seven. Tonight, they’re hoping you’ll come out to The Castle to support them in their final home game before Christmas. The school’s athletics director...
Bladen Community College Announces Scholastic Honors for Fall 2022
DUBLIN, NC – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:
Teacher Credits Seatbelt with Preventing Serious Injury in Crash
FAYETTEVILLE – Science teacher Yvonne Humphreys is grateful for her decision to wear a seat belt after she was involved in a serious car crash with two other vehicles in October 2021. “If I had not been wearing my seatbelt, I could have been launched through my front window...
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Dec. 22:. 1. Story Time: Today, 10 a.m., Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. For ages 0-5. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Anime Club: Today, 5-7 p.m., teens only, Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 3. Rev. Dr....
