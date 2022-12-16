Read full article on original website
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Real money and support for virtual worlds
Immersive technology makes the world more vivid and relatable, but how can organisations capitalise on this technology to develop their dreams?. Immersive technologies - such as virtual and augmented reality - have enormous potential to make digital experiences more vivid and relatable. To accelerate progress in this field, four top European universities have banded together to form a high-tech media lab that will work with, and support, organisations across Europe that are keen to embrace -extended reality- (XR) but currently lack the know-how or tools.
A mathematical model shows a global trend towards mutualism between species
A team led by researchers from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) has developed a new mathematical model to study changes in ecological interactions between microbe populations. One of the conclusions they have found is that there is a trend towards mutualism, that is, towards a relationship in which species benefit each other.
The clever glue keeping the cell’s moving parts connected
Researchers from Paul Scherrer Institute PSI and ETH Zurich have discovered how proteins in the cell can form tiny liquid droplets that act as a smart molecular glue. Clinging to the ends of filaments called microtubules, the glue they discovered ensures the nucleus is correctly positioned for cell division. Couplings...
Measure deviations of gravity in billionths
Researchers from the University of Bonn install extremely sensitive measuring instrument at Todenfeld Observatory. Researchers at the University of Bonn have installed a superconducting gravimeter at the Todenfeld observatory a few kilometers from the town of Rheinbach. The extremely sensitive yet portable instrument can measure tiny changes in the billionths range of gravity. It is one of only four comparable instruments in Germany and the only one operated by a university. Among other things, the superconducting gravimeter can be used to measure minimal changes in groundwater levels, the deformation of the earth due to the gravitational forces of the moon and sun, movements of the earth’s core, and earthquakes.
Stranded dolphins’ brains show common signs of Alzheimer’s disease
- The brains of three different species of stranded dolphins show classic markers of human Alzheimer’s disease, according to the most extensive study into dementia in odontocetes (toothed whales). The new pan-Scotland research, a collaboration between the University of Glasgow, the Universities of St Andrews and Edinburgh and the...
From Santa Claus to KFC: Tracing the origins of modern Christmas traditions
Every year, families who celebrate Christmas decorate their tree and hang stockings in anticipation of the arrival of Santa Claus. But what does this have to do with the religious holiday itself?. Exactly how a celebration of the birth of Jesus became what it is today is difficult to trace,...
Giant arthropods dominated the seas 470 million years ago
An international team of scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery at a major new fossil site in Morocco: giant arthropods - relatives of modern animals such as shrimps, insects and spiders - would have dominated the seas 470 million years ago. The excavations were carried out in Taichoute, in Morocco,...
Biology medicine and health: a review of our top stories
2022 was another bumper year for news from the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and health. Here are some of our highlights:. January we showed how early data for multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster shows promise. The first results of an early trial of a multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster, launched in Manchester in September 2021, showed it is driving a comprehensive immune response.
TU Delft brings knowledge and expertise even closer to government and policy at the heart of The Hague
Many still know it as the old V&D building, later the Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay moved in briefly, but the iconic building on the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague is getting an academic destination. Together with Leiden University, the Open University and Universities of the Netherlands (v/h VSNU), TU Delft will be co-occupying the Spui building in 2025. The ideal place to bring engineering knowledge closer to the heart of policy and administration, according to Behnam Taebi (Faculty of Technology ,Policy and Management TU Delft) and Jaco van Noppen (Campus Real Estate & Facility Management TU Delft).
What the inner ear of Europasaurus reveals about its life
A long-necked dinosaur from northern Germany was a so-called nest fledger. Europasaurus was a long-necked, herbivorous dinosaur on four legs. The dinosaur lived in the late Jurassic period about 154 million years ago on a small island in what is now northern Germany. Researchers from the Universities of Vienna and Greifswald have now examined fossil skull remains of Europasaurus using computer tomography. An analysis of the dinosaur’s inner ear gave the scientists new insights, not only into the hearing ability of the dinosaur species, but also into how Europasaurus lived and grew up. The study was published in the journal eLife.
Gender equality is good for economic growth
Over 500 years, the economy developed better in parts of Europe where women married in their 20s instead of their teens, according to a study by economic historians Alexandra de Pleijt from Wa-geningen University in the Netherlands and Jörg Baten from the University of. Their study has been published in the journal World Development.
Climate adaptation and mitigation can, and must, reinforce each other as much as possible
A paper commissioned by the Delta Programme was published today by Eindhoven University of Technology and Deltares. It explains how and why these two worlds can be more connected. Where should we be building now we are looking climate change in the face? Should we be investing in energy-intensive industries...
New programme announced to help eradicate Sheep Scab from the iconic national Welsh flock
A new programme developed by the farming industry, in partnership with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and Coleg Sir gar, and funded by the Welsh Government Rural Investment Schemes, will help eradicate Sheep Scab in farms across the country. Planning to launch in Spring 2023, the All-Wales Sheep Scab Eradication Programme will be a critical step towards reducing the prevalence of the disease seen in Welsh flocks.
Putting a new spin on computer hardware
Luqiao Liu utilizes a quantum property known as electron spin to build low-power, high-performance computer memories and programmable computer chips. Luqiao Liu was the kind of kid who would rather take his toys apart to see how they worked than play with them the way they were intended. Curiosity has...
Scientists turn to astrophysics to measure body clock in hospital patients
An interdisciplinary team led by University of Manchester scientists has adapted a technique originally developed to analyse data from stars to devise a way of accurately measuring the human body clock in hospital patients. The development of the method called ClinCirc could one day help doctors to target patients at...
Research DIRCOM AlpSatellites: Managing the transition to hybrid work and satellite offices to revitalize remote mountain areas
Aix-Marseille Université joined the Interreg Alpine Space project "AlpSatellites", co-funded by the EU. It is a project aiming at fostering the settlement of new residents and digital nomads in the rural and mountain areas by analysing the opportunities and barriers of remote and co-working. AlpSatellites is designed to prepare a shift to digital workplaces and telecommuting in the Alps. The project wants to explore remote and co-working solutions to mitigate negative demographic trends by attracting new residents and by supporting them in settling down.
University partners with leading online coding boot camp provider
Stock-photo-young-african-developer-sitting-in-armchair-by-desk-and-typing-while-looking-at-coded-data-on-2086490128.jpg. HyperionDev, one of the largest global providers of online coding boot camps, is now working with three major education bodies in England: The University of Manchester, The Department for Education (DfE) and University of Nottingham Online in a bid to bridge the widening tech skills employment gap in England.
UK woodlands could store almost twice as much carbon as previously estimated
UK forests could store almost double the amount of carbon than previous calculations suggest, with consequences for our understanding of carbon stocks and humanity’s response to climate change, according to a new study involving UCL researchers. For the study, published today in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence ,...
Paying farmers to create woodland and wetland is the most cost-effective way to hit UK environment targets
Study of farmer preferences shows that turning whole areas of farmland into habitats comes with half the price tag of integrating nature into productive farmland, if biodiversity and carbon targets are to be met. Semi-natural habitats deliver far more biodiversity and climate mitigation per unit area. Incentivising farmers to restore...
