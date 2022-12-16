Researchers from the University of Bonn install extremely sensitive measuring instrument at Todenfeld Observatory. Researchers at the University of Bonn have installed a superconducting gravimeter at the Todenfeld observatory a few kilometers from the town of Rheinbach. The extremely sensitive yet portable instrument can measure tiny changes in the billionths range of gravity. It is one of only four comparable instruments in Germany and the only one operated by a university. Among other things, the superconducting gravimeter can be used to measure minimal changes in groundwater levels, the deformation of the earth due to the gravitational forces of the moon and sun, movements of the earth’s core, and earthquakes.

