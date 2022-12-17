Read full article on original website
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Opens Advanced Outpatient Clinic at Palos Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Opens Advanced Outpatient Clinic at Palos Hospital (Palos Heights, IL) — Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital will now be home to the new Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic. Opening to patients on December 14, the clinic will feature 16 exam rooms — with two designed as “Clinic of the Future” models — one consult room, and dedicated clinician workspaces. An expanded cardiac diagnostics area, scheduled to open in early 2023, will offer heart failure and echocardiography rooms for cardiac testing procedures.
Medical office building with cardiovascular center proposed in Chicago suburb
Edward Hospital has proposed a new, 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., that would replace the existing office, which was constructed in the 1970s, according to a Dec. 19 report from The Naperville Sun. The new office building would hold the hospital's cardiovascular center and would have 70,000 square...
Guatemalan fast-food eatery eyes Cermak Road location
North Riverside is apparently one of the more than 100 locations in the United States where a Guatemala-based fast-food chain is looking to expand its presence in the coming year. Pollo Campero, an all-chicken restaurant chain which sells fried and grilled chicken meals, sandwiches and empanadas, has submitted a petition...
$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday
$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday. The deadline is hovering guaranteed $500 monthly payments for two years for the Cook County residents to apply for the Income Pilot Program. Cook County promised that the program, which was filed earlier this month, will provide 3,250 qualified residents with a $500 monthly payment for 2 years according to a published post by NBC Chicago.
Workers rally to keep southwest suburban nursing home open
Several nurses who work at Our Lady of Angels were protesting outside the Joliet nursing home Monday in an effort to keep it from closing after more than sixty years.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital workers call for more staffing, better wages in new labor contract
The union said their biggest concern is staffing shortages that are leading to delays for patients and fewer people to care for them.
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
Suburban trustee makes top 6 in Mrs. World competition
A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas.
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois
If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
Northwestern PhD student missing since leaving party in Lincoln Park Saturday night
A Northwestern University graduate student has been missing since leaving a North Side party late Saturday night, police said.
More chaos on Roosevelt
Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow
The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
Former Burr Ridge businessman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for concocting $2.5M PPE scam
Chicago area man Dennis Haggerty, who pleaded guilty to swindling Northwestern and other hospitals out of more than $2.5 million, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.
Oak Brook police round up 5 people in 1 day for retail theft, disorderly conduct at area shopping malls
CHICAGO - Five offenders were arrested Saturday for retail theft and disorderly conduct at shopping centers in Oak Brook. Oak Brook police say Brandon Hammond, 32, of Bellwood, was arrested following a parking spot dispute near the TJ Maxx Store. Around 12:29 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man in a red minivan waving a gun.
‘A good man, among the very best’
Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
For a limited time you can dine on the same pizza Kevin ordered in Home Alone from this Park Ridge Restaurant
Trivia Question: What was the name of the place Kevin McCallister ordered pizza from in Home Alone? Answer… Little Nero’s Pizza. And right now, you can order Little Nero’s pizza for your night at home… alone or with others. Easy Street Pizza in Park Ridge is now delivering their pizzas in boxes with Little Nero’s logo on them through December 23rd. You can also ask for that box if you dine in.
