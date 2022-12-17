ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Heights, IL

thesouthlandjournal.com

Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Opens Advanced Outpatient Clinic at Palos Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Opens Advanced Outpatient Clinic at Palos Hospital (Palos Heights, IL) — Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital will now be home to the new Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic. Opening to patients on December 14, the clinic will feature 16 exam rooms — with two designed as “Clinic of the Future” models — one consult room, and dedicated clinician workspaces. An expanded cardiac diagnostics area, scheduled to open in early 2023, will offer heart failure and echocardiography rooms for cardiac testing procedures.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
beckersasc.com

Medical office building with cardiovascular center proposed in Chicago suburb

Edward Hospital has proposed a new, 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., that would replace the existing office, which was constructed in the 1970s, according to a Dec. 19 report from The Naperville Sun. The new office building would hold the hospital's cardiovascular center and would have 70,000 square...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Guatemalan fast-food eatery eyes Cermak Road location

North Riverside is apparently one of the more than 100 locations in the United States where a Guatemala-based fast-food chain is looking to expand its presence in the coming year. Pollo Campero, an all-chicken restaurant chain which sells fried and grilled chicken meals, sandwiches and empanadas, has submitted a petition...
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
proclaimerscv.com

$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday

$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday. The deadline is hovering guaranteed $500 monthly payments for two years for the Cook County residents to apply for the Income Pilot Program. Cook County promised that the program, which was filed earlier this month, will provide 3,250 qualified residents with a $500 monthly payment for 2 years according to a published post by NBC Chicago.
COOK COUNTY, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois

If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
ROSEMONT, IL
oakpark.com

More chaos on Roosevelt

Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
OAK PARK, IL
947wls.com

For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow

The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘A good man, among the very best’

Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
947wls.com

For a limited time you can dine on the same pizza Kevin ordered in Home Alone from this Park Ridge Restaurant

Trivia Question: What was the name of the place Kevin McCallister ordered pizza from in Home Alone? Answer… Little Nero’s Pizza. And right now, you can order Little Nero’s pizza for your night at home… alone or with others. Easy Street Pizza in Park Ridge is now delivering their pizzas in boxes with Little Nero’s logo on them through December 23rd. You can also ask for that box if you dine in.
PARK RIDGE, IL

