First-line defences against COVID-19 are short-lived and may explain reinfection
A new study finds that antibodies produced in the nose decline 9 months after infection, while those found in the blood last at least a year. A new study finds that antibodies produced in the nose decline nine months after COVID-19 infection, while antibodies found in the blood last at least a year.
Green social prescribing: time in nature can increase wellbeing
Nature is a powerful tool that can be harnessed by social prescribers to improve people’s health and wellbeing, according to a series of new evidence reviews led by a UCL researcher. Researchers worked with the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) to prepare four Evidence Information Notes, commissioned by...
Story ideas: Environmental impact of holiday shopping; increasing vaccine uptake in Parc Extension
Circular economy may alleviate environmental impact of holiday shopping. Cut-rate deals may be enticing around the holidays, but low prices can come with a high environmental cost. If shoppers don’t make choices wisely, their purchases could end up in the landfill. The clothing industry accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions, but some retailers are taking more responsibility for their environmental impact, said McGill Professor Javad Nasiry , Director of the Sustainable Growth Initiative, at the Desautels Faculty of Management. Zara is one company that has taken steps toward greater sustainability. In October 2022, the Spanish fast-fashion giant launched Zara Pre-owned, a repair and exchange platform that allows its customers to re-sell their Zara purchases and request repairs like replacement zippers.
MedUni Vienna researchers honoured by Vienna Medical Association
The Vienna Medical Association awarded MedUni Vienna researchers for outstanding research work. Gregor Dovjak from the University Clinic Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine was awarded this year’s Theodor Billroth Prize by the Vienna Medical Association. Matthias Luft from the University Clinic Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and Lisa Wadiura from the University Clinic Department of Neurosurgery followed in the places of honour. First place in the Erste Bank der Österreichischen Sparkassen AG Research Promotion Prize went to Nina Buchtele from the University Clinic Department of Internal Medicine I, followed by Martina Hermann from the University Clinic Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy and Angelika Starzer from the University Clinic Department of Internal Medicine I. The Erste Bank 2022 Research Promotion Prize seal of approval also went to a MedUni Vienna researcher, Johannes Müller from the University Clinic Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy.
All a question of trust: Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care
Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care. Palliative medicine has been establishing itself in Germany for some years now, and today caring for terminally ill people at the end of their lives is no longer conceivable without it. In such situations, it ensures that control of symptoms and, in consequence, the quality of life are both improved. One problem, however, is that individual groups of patients such as immigrants are underrepresented in the field of palliative care. Florian Bernhardt, a doctoral candidate of medicine, and Prof. Philipp Lenz, the medical director of the Central Institute of Palliative Medicine at Münster University Hospital, carried out over 30 interviews with Muslims in order to hear their opinions, concerns and expectations on the subject. Bernhardt’s study, funded by the Schober Foundation, bears the rather complicated title of -Access to Palliative Care for Muslim Immigrants and their Direct Dependents in Germany - Possibilities, Barriers, Reservations (-ZuPaMEN- for short).
Cannabis use in adolescents linked with anxiety, memory loss
Research finds chronic adolescent cannabis exposure may harm emotional and cognitive brain development through impact on separate brain regions. Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry researchers have shown that chronic exposure during adolescence to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, may induce long-lasting memory impairments and increased anxiety levels.
Why you gain weight after dieting
Studies show that up to eighty per cent of people who lose weight on a diet also gain it back: the persistent yo-yo effect. Why is it that keeping your weight stable is so difficult? For years, it was thought to have only psychological and social causes. You fall back into your old eating habits, you have no discipline and voilà: the kilos fly back on.
Scientists turn to astrophysics to measure body clock in hospital patients
An interdisciplinary team led by University of Manchester scientists has adapted a technique originally developed to analyse data from stars to devise a way of accurately measuring the human body clock in hospital patients. The development of the method called ClinCirc could one day help doctors to target patients at...
Stranded dolphins’ brains show common signs of Alzheimer’s disease
- The brains of three different species of stranded dolphins show classic markers of human Alzheimer’s disease, according to the most extensive study into dementia in odontocetes (toothed whales). The new pan-Scotland research, a collaboration between the University of Glasgow, the Universities of St Andrews and Edinburgh and the...
Antimalarial Drug Proves Ineffective at Saving Children’s Lives
Rectal artesunate, a promising antimalarial drug, has no beneficial effect on the survival of young children with severe malaria when used as an emergency treatment in resource-constrained settings. These are the results of a large-scale study conducted by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and local partners in three African countries.
Tiny patch would give diabetics painless glucose monitoring
University of Waterloo researchers are developing a new patch that would offer diabetics an affordable, accurate, pain-free, round-the-clock alternative to traditional tests that require pricking a finger for a blood sample every few hours. University of Waterloo researchers are developing a new patch that would offer diabetics an affordable, accurate,...
COMPASS for Highly Sensitive Rapid Tests
A newly developed rapid test needs only a few seconds to reliably detect pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2. It is based on specially designed magnetic nanoparticles. The current rapid tests for diagnosing infectious diseases are speedy, but not really fast. For example, antigen self-tests, PCR tests or ELISA tests for coronavirus take 15 minutes to several hours before a reliable result is available.
Paying farmers to create woodland and wetland is the most cost-effective way to hit UK environment targets
Study of farmer preferences shows that turning whole areas of farmland into habitats comes with half the price tag of integrating nature into productive farmland, if biodiversity and carbon targets are to be met. Semi-natural habitats deliver far more biodiversity and climate mitigation per unit area. Incentivising farmers to restore...
Acids help against airborne viruses
A new study by various Swiss universities shows that aerosols in indoor air can vary in acidity. This acidity determines how long viruses remain infectious in the air - with profound implications for virus transmission and strategies to contain it. Viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus and others travel from...
Gaining unprecedented view of small molecules by machine learning
A new tool to identify small molecules offers benefits for diagnostics, drug discovery and fundamental research. A new machine learning model will help scientists identify small molecules, with applications in medicine, drug discovery and environmental chemistry. Developed by researchers at Aalto University and the University of Luxembourg , the model was trained with data from dozens of laboratories to become one of the most accurate tools for identifying small molecules.
Science and Engineering: a review of our top stories
2022 was another packed year for news from the Faculty Science and Engineering. From dinosaurs, to robots and amazing students to distant stars, here are some of our highlights:. Palaeontologists working on the Ichthyosaur skeleton found at Rutland Water August 26 2021 Matthew Power Photography www.matthewpowerphotography.co.uk 07969 088655 matthew@matthewpowerphotography.co.uk @mpowerphoto.
Relationship between high-dose statin therapy and risk of osteoporosis confirmed in mouse models
Using several million medical records, a research group from MedUni Vienna and the Complexity Science Hub (CSH) showed that there was a correlation between the dosage of statins and the diagnosis of osteoporosis as early as 2019. This finding has now been confirmed in a preclinical study, which was recently published in the journal Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy.
Biology medicine and health: a review of our top stories
2022 was another bumper year for news from the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and health. Here are some of our highlights:. January we showed how early data for multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster shows promise. The first results of an early trial of a multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster, launched in Manchester in September 2021, showed it is driving a comprehensive immune response.
Tackling high-risk leukemia
The innovative "ExTrAct AML" project, funded by the Austrian Science Fund FWF, goes beyond established frontiers to investigate acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in children and adolescents. Individual patient profiles should provide early information on the causes of disease progression or treatment resistance - and how to take countermeasures in time. In contrast to previous approaches, these profiles not only include comprehensive (epi)genetic signatures of the leukemia cells, but also their dysfunctional signaling pathways and sensitivity to more than 100 drugs - determined by a new and particularly precise method, that examines the effect of the drugs on cancer cells (pharmacoscopy). The highly endowed FWF grant goes to St. Anna Children’s Cancer Research Institute (St. Anna CCRI) and its project partner, the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences.
University partners with leading online coding boot camp provider
Stock-photo-young-african-developer-sitting-in-armchair-by-desk-and-typing-while-looking-at-coded-data-on-2086490128.jpg. HyperionDev, one of the largest global providers of online coding boot camps, is now working with three major education bodies in England: The University of Manchester, The Department for Education (DfE) and University of Nottingham Online in a bid to bridge the widening tech skills employment gap in England.
