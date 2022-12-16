Located in the medieval city of Rhodes, on the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes, is the stunning Palace of the Grand Master. This imposing castle sits prominently on the highest point in medieval Rhodes and has a fascinating history to it. Appropriately situated on the Avenue of the Knights, today the palace serves as the home of the Byzantine Museum. Our visit to Rhodes was a brief one-day port of call as part of a Mediterranean cruise, and our priority for the day was to see the medieval walled section of Old Rhodes Town and the Palace of the Grand Master.

