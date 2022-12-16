Read full article on original website
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
One Day in Rhodes, Greece: Visiting the Palace of the Grand Master
Located in the medieval city of Rhodes, on the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes, is the stunning Palace of the Grand Master. This imposing castle sits prominently on the highest point in medieval Rhodes and has a fascinating history to it. Appropriately situated on the Avenue of the Knights, today the palace serves as the home of the Byzantine Museum. Our visit to Rhodes was a brief one-day port of call as part of a Mediterranean cruise, and our priority for the day was to see the medieval walled section of Old Rhodes Town and the Palace of the Grand Master.
