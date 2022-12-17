Read full article on original website
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
In ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ or ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ episode 12 titled ‘The Truth Within the Memories,’ the Shadow Garden and Cid end up in the Sanctuary along with Nelson, Iris, and Alexia. Cid meets Aurora there and the two explore some past memories together. Meanwhile, Alpha is focused on exposing the Cult of Diabolos and finding the true nature of the experiments conducted on the children there. When Nelson realizes that there is no way he could lie his way out of the current circumstances, he decides to do something unexpected. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ escalates the situation for Steve Banerjee in its sixth episode. The Chippendales creator and owner finds himself in one challenging situation after another as his bad decisions keep coming back to haunt him. The episode also highlights Steve’s inability to trust or include or collaborate with others when making new decisions and this is what paves the path for his eventual downfall. On one hand, it shows us how glorious it could have been for him if only he’d done it right. On the other hand, it explains just why Steve met with such a stupendous downfall. Here’s what the ending of this episode means for him. SPOILERS AHEAD.
In the eleventh episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ or ‘Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen’ titled ‘Everything But the Rain,’ after Nimaiya sends Ichigo to the human world, he informs Renji that his friend still needs to find where his soul is. Ichigo later meets Isshin Kurosaki who tells him about his first meeting with Masaki about two decades ago. In the present time, Jugram Haschwalth meets Uryu Ishida. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Produced by DMM Pictures, ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ is an original action show that is animated by Troyca. The anime follows Ittoki Sakuraba, an innocent teenager who is completely clueless that he is actually the 19th heir of the Iga, a noble clan of ninjas. After keeping his true identity a secret for years, the titular protagonist is eventually told the truth about his origins when the rival clan, the Koga tries to assassinate him to take revenge for the death of their chief. In order to eventually become the Iga chief and become a true leader of his people, Ittoki must join the Kokuten Ninja Academy to hone his skills.
Based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series illustrated by Llo and written by Yuu Tanaka, ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ or ‘Tensei shitara Ken deshita’ is an isekai fantasy anime. The show revolves around a nameless man who dies in the modern world and gets reincarnated as a sword. Using his power of telekinesis, he explores the new world and unlocks many abilities. But his life changes forever when he comes across a Black Cat girl named Fran who eventually becomes his wielder. Desperate to evolve and makes her parents’ dream a reality, Fran becomes close friends with her magical sword and names him Shishou. The two of them then explore the world and decide that it would be best if Fran gets an adventurer permit following which they can visit more remote locations.
