Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism honors 2022 awardees
Five winners from among a nominee list of events, attractions, organizations and individuals received the 2022 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards at a Dec. 14 luncheon at Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, with La Vida Hospitality’s Josh Grapski being named Partner of the Year. Southern Delaware Tourism Chair Bonnie Hall said...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Exploring Delaware and Its Surrounding Areas
Delaware is a state situated in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. At just 96 miles long and ranging between 9 and 35 miles across, it is the second-smallest of the American states. This is after Rhode Island. For those who want to know more about the U.S. state of...
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Delaware
Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Massive wind turbine farms just 15 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore planned by Governor Phil Murphy encompass an area from Cape May to the Barnegat Inlet and are getting ready to be constructed. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra says there’s more than just clean energy on the table, saying the effort is not only bad for tourism but a money grab by powerful entities. “One day in the not too distant future, you’re going to wake up, look out onto the beach and see armies of gas-powered ships starting to erect “clean” windmills The post Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We've had a great December filled with all sorts of holiday events and Christmas cheer. But as you can imagine, there aren't a whole lot of planned events for this special holiday weekend. We do have some new things to tell you about and the area's Christmas light displays and...
Cape Gazette
Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles
Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
delawarepublic.org
DNREC holds final town hall on proposed vehicle emissions rules
Delaware’s Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held its final public workshop to review the state’s plans to adopt California’s zero emissions vehicle regulations. Gov. John Carney announced plans in March to join more than a dozen other states in adopting California’s regulations for car manufacturers,...
WBOC
Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1
To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
Missing NJ Boaters Rescued Off The Coast Of Delaware
NEW JERSEY – A pair of missing boaters who were lost at sea for over a week have been found safe and were rescued by a nearby vessel off the coast of Delaware, officials said. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso along with their dog, departed from Cape May on...
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Comments / 1