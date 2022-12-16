Read full article on original website
Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana
An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'
From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
Public comment period for Lake Mead low water access plan extended
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The public comment period for the Lake Mead sustainable low water access plan has been extended through Jan. 22. The Lake Mead National Recreation Area decided to extend the period, which began Nov. 14 and was set to end Dec. 23, because the public asked for more time.
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
South Dakota power company prepping for potential rolling blackouts because of cold weather this week
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric...
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
Officials: Consider adjusting travel plans with winter storm coming
Iowa — With awinter storm watch scheduled, and blizzard conditions that could happen on Thursday and Friday, officials are asking you to consider adjusting your holiday travel plans. "It's a bad time to have this storm coming through as a lot of schools are getting out and people are...
Las Vegas Starbucks location first to be unionized in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Starbucks workers at one location have voted to unionize. Workers at the location on Rainbow and Oakey Boulevards will be the first location in Nevada to operate under a union. The vote comes following a three-day strike at stores across the country. The...
Nevada Department of Transportation director announces resignation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kristina Swallow announced her resignation after 4 years as director of the Nevada Department of Transportation Wednesday. She shared the news on Twitter, thanking Governor Sisolak for the opportunity. She says she does not yet know her last day, but she will stay as long...
Las Vegas Valley restaurant utilizing robot server to help staff run business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley restaurant has added a new employee to its staff: A robot server. According to Rachel’s Kitchen, serving as an extra set of hands, the robot server helps staff by delivering food straight from the kitchen to a customer’s table.
Moon Valley Nurseries offering free Christmas trees Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Haven’t picked up a Christmas tree yet? You’re in luck. A Las Vegas Valley plant nursery has announced that it will give away the remainder of its Christmas trees on Thursday. Moon Valley says that while supplies last, residents can visit one of...
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Montanans should be prepared for damaging floods caused by ice jams
Bozeman, Mont — Ice jams are already popping up in the Treasure State, and forecasters say damaging floods caused by ice jams are something Montanans need to be prepared for. “They normally are caused by, you know, a prolonged period of cold temperatures, and usually, to get a significant...
Missing 79-year-old last seen in Laughlin found safe, LVMPD says
UPDATE - 6:40 P.M. Las Vegas police say the missing man has been found safe. No additional information was provided. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a senior citizen who may be in danger. Police say 79-year-old Gerald Makela was last seen...
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them.
Nevada DETR director resigns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Director for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced her resignation Wednesday. Elisa Cafferata will officially resign from the department on Jan. 2, 2023. Cafferata was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak as the acting director of DETR on Aug. 6, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and was named permanent director Jan. 26, 2021.
Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
Nevada DETR says changes to online login process to be implemented for unemployment claimants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is advising claimants that updated protection measures will be implemented on its unemployment portal. According to a news release, the new measures are meant “to protect the identity of claimants and continue to keep accounts safe...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
