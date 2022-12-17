Read full article on original website
Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year
Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which is intended to ferry tourists around the Yucatan peninsula. The project was initially supposed to run on an elevated line over the coastal highway, where most hotels are.But opposition from hotel owners led him to change the route by cutting a 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum.That faces opposition from environmentalists...
TravelPulse
Cancun Beaches Extend Opening Hours for the Holiday Season
Cancun's seven public beaches have extended their service schedules so that many visitors arriving this holiday can enjoy more time experiencing the destination's water sports, bars, restaurant services and sunbathing opportunities. Margaritaville St Somewhere Holbox Island To Debut Lunar... Until January 6, 2023, the service hours on the beaches are...
GigNet Announces Agreement with Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, Largest Outdoor Mall In Latin America, Under Construction in Riviera Maya, Mexico
CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing high speed broadband for fast, and reliable Internet to the new Grand Outlet being constructed in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Once completed, the Grand Outlet will be the largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, with over 90,000 square meters, 185 tenants, nearly 3,000 parking places, and an 80,000 square meter lake. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005573/en/ Photo: Artist Rendering of the Grand Outlet, largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, under construction in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Shown in photo is Highway 307, the main artery between Cancun and Playa del Carmen; GigNet’s advanced fiber-optic network is installed along this key route, enabling fiber-optic access to commercial and residential developments along the full 120-kilometer route between Cancun and Tulum. (Photo: Business Wire)
TravelPulse
Cancun Airport Leads to Amazing Beach Destinations This Winter
We are getting closer to the end of the year and the last months look promising regarding the upcoming winter break. As usual, many locals get out of town but at the same time, international tourism makes its way into this idyllic destination. If you are looking for something a little different but still close to Cancun, check out these beach destinations.
Mexican Woman Found Dismembered After She Flew To Peru To Meet Her Online Lover
Online dating is a popular way for individuals to find romantic partners successfully. However, women take a major risk when they choose to fly across the globe to meet their lovers face-to-face. Blanca Arellano, a 51-year-old woman, flew 3,000 miles to Peru to meet 31-year-old to meet Juan Pablo Jesús...
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
8 killed in Mexican resort, including 5 in bar shooting
At least eight people were killed in Acapulco, including five men who were gunned down Monday in a bar in Mexico's Pacific coast resort.Prosecutors said one possible suspect had been detained the attack. Three of the men died inside the bar, and two outside or at a hospital.Also Monday, authorities confirmed that three other people were shot to death at another point in Acapulco in an unrelated attack.Acapulco's reputation has suffered for years under a wave of violent crime. This summer, the leader of the guild of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Acapulco was shot dead. In April, at least three...
TravelPulse
All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Adds Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun To Portfolio
Together with Blue Diamond Resorts, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy announced the opening of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort situated in the Mexican Caribbean hotel strip. “We are elated to welcome Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort to our All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio...
TravelPulse
Margaritaville St Somewhere Holbox Island To Debut Lunar Celebrations
Beginning January 6, 2023, Karisma Hotels & Resorts Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island is introducing monthly Lunar Celebrations, which will include beachfront entertainment and fire shows, while putting the spotlight on local culture and cuisine. “The monthly Lunar Celebrations will offer guests the chance to reconnect and unwind with grill-style...
I visited Bogotá, Colombia, for the first time for just 24 hours. Here's why one day was all I needed to experience multiple parts of the city.
In just 24 hours in Bogotá, I bar-hopped to a local brewery and speakeasy, saw a metal concert, admired street art murals, and took a walking tour.
cntraveler.com
Mexico City
Actor Diego Luna is no stranger to travel. His film work has taken him to dance halls in Puerto Rico (Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights), the streets of San Francisco (Milk), a deserted island in the Maldives (Rogue One)—and on that iconic road trip to Oaxaca's coast in Y tu mamá también. But the Mexico City-born actor is loyal to the place that raised him.
ValueWalk
Medellin Is Becoming The Silicon Valley Of Latin America
Medellin, where Latin America’s biggest fashion event is hosted, is ultra modern, with lightning fast internet and the luxuries of any other tech hub in the world. The so-called “City of the Eternal Spring,” owing to its beautiful weather year round, has undergone a massive transformation over the years.
TravelPulse
New Orleans Receives Multiple International Travel Awards
WHY IT RATES: New Orleans & Company takes home four awards at the 2022 Travvys and wins Wanderlust Travel Awards, including recognition as the Most Desirable City and Best Tourism Board. -- Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Managing Editor. New Orleans & Company earned the prestigious Gold statuette for Best Culinary Destination...
TravelPulse
Travel Advisors Drove Jamaica’s 2022 Travel Surge
Gaining significant post-outbreak momentum, U.S. travel to Jamaica surged across 2022. Now, the island’s visitor totals are poised to reach historic levels in 2023, top government officials said this past week. In an address to Sangster International Airport workers, Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister, said the country has secured...
TravelPulse
Palladium Hotel Group Celebrates a Successful 2022
Spanish hotel chain Palladium Hotel Group announced the end of a successful year with awards and nominations from trusted travel partners and guests, new strategic partnerships along with growth plans, new offerings and refurbishments. “Our accolades represent the hard work our team is constantly delivering across our international hotels and...
TravelPulse
Playa Hotels & Resorts Names Dayna Blank Executive VP, Chief People Officer
WHY IT RATES: For travel advisors and agents, Blank will take on another crucial role for Playa Hotels & Resorts moving forward.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, has promoted Dayna Blank from Senior Vice President, Human Resources to Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.
TravelPulse
Americans Intend To Travel in 2023 Despite Economic Concerns
Around six in 10 American adults plan on taking a trip within the next six months, despite economic concerns, according to new research by MMGY Travel Intelligence as part of its 2022 Portrait of American Travelers’ “Winter Edition” survey, conducted with over 4,500 adults. Among those who...
US News and World Report
As Off-Season Starts, Migrant Workers Head Back to Mexico
AMHERST, Va. (AP) — With the holidays quickly approaching, a handful of migrant workers from Mexico are eager to return to their loved ones. These workers have worked throughout the fall in Virginia, either harvesting crops or pruning the tree branches in preparation for the next growing season, which usually runs from spring to late summer.
TravelPulse
Your Definitive Guide To the 2022 Travvy Awards
While the 2022 Travvys were awarded in November this year at a special gala hosted by Northstar Travel Group (TravelPulse’s parent company), there’s still a lot of celebration going on as destinations, hotels and resorts, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators and other travel industry staples were awarded over 300 awards.
TravelPulse
Experience the WIMCO Villa Advantage
Interested in a one-of-a-kind experience in the Caribbean? Experience the WIMCO Villa Advantage. Renting a private villa is appealing for many different reasons such as privacy and exclusivity, and WIMCO Villas enhances that even further, combining the company's intimate knowledge of their destinations with only the best properties around. The...
