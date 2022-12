Moon Township, Pa. – RMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris King '94 announced Tuesday Jonathan Potter has been named head coach of the men's soccer program. "We're thrilled to announce Jonathan Potter as the next head men's soccer coach and we welcome him and his family to Robert Morris University," King said. "We set out to attract the top head soccer coach candidates to lead what has become one of the rising soccer programs in the Horizon League. Coach Potter set himself apart from other candidates as a leader for multiple soccer programs that have won conference championships and competed in the NCAA Tournament. We talked to industry professionals across the college soccer landscape and it was a universal theme that Coach Potter is regarded as a highly desired NCAA Division I head coach candidate based on the remarkable job building and leading the soccer program as the head coach at Presbyterian College."

