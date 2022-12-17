Read full article on original website
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
AEW Dark Results 12/20/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (56-18-1) Kenny Omega w/Michael Nakazawa vs. (1-3) Hagane Shinno. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Omega with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Omega slaps around Shinno. Shino grabs a side wrist lock. Omega transitions into a side headlock. Shinno whips Omega across the ring. Omega drops Shinno with a shoulder tackle. Omega walks over Shinno’s back. Omega is playing mind games with Shinno. Omega slams Shinno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Omega with a straight right hand. Omega is choking Shinno with his boot. Omega sends Shinno to the corner. Shinno side steps Omega into the turnbuckles. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Omega. Shinno repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Omega. Omega kicks Shinno in the gut. Omega with a knife edge chop. Shinno slides under Omega’s legs. Shinno dropkicks Omega to the floor. Omega puts Shinno on his shoulders. Omega goes for The One Winged Angel, but Shinno lands back on his feet. Shinno kicks Omega in the back. Omega catches Shinno in mid-air.
Live AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Spoilers for 12/23/2022
The December 23 Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Courtesy of Aaron Newman and Brady Fish, below are live spoilers:. * Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are eon commentary. * Top Flight and AR Fox won the Three...
Jamie Hayter Defeats Hikaru Shida To Retain The AEW Women’s Championship At Holiday Bash
Jamie Hayter is still your AEW women’s champion. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite from San Antonio, marking her first successful defense since winning the title from Toni Storm back at Full Gear. After the match ended Hayter, Britt Baker and Rebel attacked Shida, but Storm and Saraya ran out to make the save.
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
Alex Riley Discusses Recent In-Ring Return, Says He Hopes To Wrestle Again
Former WWE star Alex Riley appeared on The Tyrus and Timpf Podcast to discuss his recent return to the ring, which was his first matchup since his WWE release back in 2016. Riley competed alongside NWA world champion Tyrus at the Holiday Toy Drive 2022, an event that was co-run by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Create A Pro NY Organization. Check out his full thoughts on his return, and how he hopes to compete again, below.
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs. Gunn Club. Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a no DQ match (match...
Chase Owens Teases AEW Appearance Ahead Of Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight AEW invades San Antonio Texas for a live broadcast of their weekly flagship program Dynamite, which will feature a slew of top matches like Jamie Hayter defending the women’s title against Hikaru Shida, and Match 5 of the Best-Of-Seven- series between The Elite and the Death Triangle. However,...
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling
Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW New Year’s Smash
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TBS, which includes a TNT title match and match 6 of the best of 7 series between The Elite and Death Triangle. Check it out below. -Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
WWE NXT Segment Inspired By Infamous WCW Angle, Grayson Waller on “NXT Flops” Who Kiss Up to Shawn Michaels
The feud between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is heating up as they prepare to do battle for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil. Tonight’s taped NXT featured a storyline where Waller spent the two hours looking for Breakker backstage, despite being informed that Breakker was in North Carolina on a media tour to promote NXT Vengeance. Waller hit the ring for the show-closing segment, and announced that he was no longer waiting for his title shot, he wanted it now. The camera cut to the parking lot to show Breakker speeding up in his car, honking the horn.
Hook to Wrestle First AEW Dynamite Match In Months, Updated Holiday Bash Card for Tonight
FTW Champion Hook is now official for tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW has announced that Hook will be in action on tonight’s Dynamite, but there’s no word yet on who he will be wrestling. This comes after Hook saved Jungle Boy from a beating by The Firm on last week’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite.
Lineup Announced For AEW Holiday Bash Rampage
AEW has announced a huge matchup for this Friday’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage on TNT. There will be a Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale at the event, which will feature top trios teams like Best Friends, Dark Order, and the Blackpool Combat Club. The winner of the matchup receives $300,000.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,877 tickets and there are 1,145 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs....
Athena Reveals That IMPACT Made Her An Offer After WWE Release, How She Only Wanted To Sign With AEW
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess discussing her release from WWE, how IMPACT made her an offer to join their company, and how her family never understood her dream of being a wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings to Air Tonight 12/20/2022
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match. * Zoey...
Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
