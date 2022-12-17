Read full article on original website
Couch Potato: West Bladen Basketball Takes To Twitter To Promote Game
The West Bladen boys’ basketball team is off to a 7-0 start. The Knights girls’ team has won six of their first seven. Tonight, they’re hoping you’ll come out to The Castle to support them in their final home game before Christmas. The school’s athletics director...
Tyler Foster showing off big-time talent as CIAA play takes off
Tyler Foster was a highly-recruited prospect out of Baltimore, and played at two D1 schools. Now he's looking to give Fayetteville State a leg up. The post Tyler Foster showing off big-time talent as CIAA play takes off appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Boys Basketball: West Bladen 51, South Columbus 44
BLADENBORO –Sophomore Chase Williams and freshman Jackson Pait combined to score 26 of their 38 points in the 2nd half as West Bladen rallied from a 20-19 halftime deficit and rode a 32-24 closing surge to a 51-44 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over South Columbus Tuesday night. Coach...
Pirates’ Brockington commits to Mount Olive
LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior point guard J.B. Brockington has committed to play college basketball at the University of Mount Olive, he
Stiles: Pirates, Lady Rams prove they’re still on top of Robeson basketball
Over 36 years of the Robeson County Shootout boys tournament and 29 years for the girls, the premise has been simple: Get the whole county tog
Fayetteville man wins the first $700,000 top prize in new lottery game
The man went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073, the lottery said.
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen hosts South Columbus at The Castle. The varsity girls’ game tips at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ varsity game about 7:30 p.m. The West Bladen boys are 7-0 and the girls are 6-1. Both West Bladen teams beat South Columbus on Nov. 30. (SPORTS)
Forecasters: Snow unlikely for Christmas weekend in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Santa will need to pack an extra pair of thermal underwear when he visits Robeson County Saturday night. Forecast
Robeson County’s Devone Graham seeks title of ‘master distiller’
FAIRMONT — Representing his hometown on a nationally televised show was the epitome of success for Robeson County’s Devone Graham.
Medical team honored for saving life of Scotland County athlete Parker Byrd after boating accident
Parker Byrd nearly died after having his leg ruptured in a boat propeller while tubing in July.
St. Pauls woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A 60-year-old St. Pauls woman was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Interstate 95 near Lumberton after getting out of her vehicle after it crashed and trying to run across the highway, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by […]
Brunswick County changes help explain why NC Democrats keep losing races for Senate and president
Larry Blank, the vice chair of the Brunswick County Republican Party, is bragging about his adopted hometown of Leland. In two decades, it’s gone from a collection of strip malls across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities. “(To) go from 2,500...
Bladen Community College Announces Scholastic Honors for Fall 2022
DUBLIN, NC – Every semester, Bladen Community College recognizes full-time students for outstanding academic achievement. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List—students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term are named to the Vice President’s List. The students who made the President’s List and the Vice President’s List are as follows:
Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life in 2021. The state Department of Transportation is resharing Yvonne Humphreys' story now as North Carolinians prepare to travel across the state to be with loved ones for Christmas. In October 2021, Humphreys said she was...
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Dec. 22:. 1. Story Time: Today, 10 a.m., Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. For ages 0-5. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Anime Club: Today, 5-7 p.m., teens only, Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 3. Rev. Dr....
