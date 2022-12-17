Read full article on original website
2022 — A Big Year for Multimodal Transportation in N.C.
RALEIGH – North Carolina saw significant improvements to bicycle, pedestrian, public transit, and our multimodal transportation network in 2022. The following are a few of this year’s highlights for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Integrated Mobility Division (IMD), the unit that oversees the state’s bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit programs:
Vineyard Golf Announces Holiday Schedule
Amy Bailey of Vineyard Golf announced today “Due to the predicted forecast, out of precaution for our greens, the maintenance staff at Vineyard Golf at White Lake will begin covering the greens today (Wednesday), at noon. The greens will remain covered through Tuesday morning. So long as there are no changes play will resume Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m. The pro shop will be opened today (Wednesday) through Saturday 9a.m.-2 p.m. for folks to come and purchase gift certificates and other purchases.
