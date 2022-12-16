Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. BHP Group Limited BHP: This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. BHP...
4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
Growth at a reasonable price or GARP is an excellent strategy to earn quick profits from investments. The GARP approach helps identify stocks that are priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading...
Wells Fargo, Amazon Look to Move On
The stock market finally got a breather on Tuesday, but it wasn't particularly impressive. The gain of just a single point for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) highlighted just how hard it has been for markets to move higher in 2022, with only slightly larger gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).
5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Upside To Analyst Targets
To become a "Dividend Aristocrat," a dividend paying company must accomplish an incredible feat: consistently increase shareholder dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Companies with this kind of track record tend to attract a lot of investor attention — and furthermore, "tracking" funds that follow the Dividend Aristocrats Index must own them. With all of this demand for shares, dividend growth stocks can sometimes become "fully priced," where there isn't much upside to analyst targets.
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Target, Walmart & Home Depot go to war against theft – it could affect thousands of side hustlers & change store prices
SEVERAL retailers are reportedly going to “war” against theft and it could affect thousands of side hustlers and change store prices. Retail crime went up by 26 percent last year, threatening several businesses such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens. Target is expected to lose $600million in profits due...
Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500
We rarely find fast-growing companies trading at inexpensive valuations because investors typically pay a premium for growth. That's what makes Valero Energy's (NYSE: VLO) current value proposition so unique. It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Yet it trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days. Now could be a historic buying opportunity for the stock.
Micron (MU) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect
The sustained decline of memory chip prices has punished Micron Technology (MU) stock, which has fallen some 40% in twelve months. Investors want to know if the bottom has been reached, and whether all of the bad news is already priced into the stock. The semiconductor giant is set to...
Adobe Stock Gained 2.4% Last Week, What's Next?
Adobe’s stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) increased 2.4% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 2.5%). Further, the same trend was observed over the last ten days (-0.9% vs -5.8%) and one month (0.04% vs -3.1%). The technology giant posted better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of FY2022, released...
Add Up The Pieces: IYJ Could Be Worth $108
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (Symbol: IYJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $107.65 per unit.
Why MongoDB Stock Triumphed On Tuesday
Tuesday morning, a new bull joined the ranks of believers in MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock. As a result, the stock closed the day nearly 4% higher, trouncing the basically flat performance of the S&P 500 index. So what. That bull is Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee, who assumed his company's...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
With Ad Business Off To A Slow Start, What's Next For Netflix Stock?
Netflix stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined by about 9% over the last week and remains down by about 5% over the past month (21 trading days) underperforming the broader markets. The sell-off comes amid a report that the company’s advertising program has been unable to meet viewership targets in some instances. Digiday – an online trade magazine – reported that the streaming giant was returning advertisers’ money for ads that had not yet run, indicating that there were instances where Netflix only delivered about 80% of the expected audience to advertisers. Investors were likely disappointed with the report, as they have been pinning their hopes on the ad-supported service to bolster growth, as subscriber additions cool in the U.S. In fact, Netflix stock is up by over 30% since October when the company first outlined the details of its ad-supported plans. However, we think that it is still too early to judge the performance of the $ 6.99-a-month service given that it launched just over a month ago. Moreover, Netflix is also still a relative outsider to the advertising market and it could take time for the company to tweak the product.
Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Halt Slide
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, retreating more than 350 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 19,100-point plateau although it's likely to open in the green on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Thai Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,600-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $23.39, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of...
