ABILENE, TEXAS – Tough luck second-half shooting spoiled a strong opening 20 minutes for McMurry University Saturday, Dec. 17. The War Hawks, trying to break out of recent doldrums that had seen them drop two of their previous three games in American Southwest Conference action, got out of the gate fast in front of an appreciative home crowd inside Kimbrell Arena. Head coach Drew Long's side hit 50 percent overall from the field and nearly 45 percent from outside the arc. Behind that barrage, the Maroon, Black, and White built as large as a 12-point lead and went into halftime up 33-25. However, visiting UT-Dallas ratcheted up a zone defense in the second half and turned the tables on their hosts. McMurry hit only five of 23 total attempts and went zero-for-10 from outside the arc. They were held to four points in the third period, as the Comets took the lead into the final stanza. A back-and-forth fourth quarter that started cold for both teams shooting-wise turned on three straight three-point baskets from UT-Dallas senior guard Lauren Fulenwider in the final 1:19 that enabled the Comets to escape with a 51-47 win.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO