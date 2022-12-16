ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mcmurrysports.com

GALLANT EFFORT FALLS SHORT AGAINST LEAGUE LEADERS

ABILENE, TEXAS – McMurry University gave American Southwest Conference unbeaten UT-Dallas all they could handle and then some Saturday, Dec. 17. After the visiting Comets scored 19 of the first 23 points and maintained a double-digit advantage over the first section of the opening half, head coach Zach Pickelman's crew began to chip away. They eventually concluded the frame with a rousing 24-5 roll that gave them a 40-39 halftime lead to the enjoyment of the War Hawk fans in attendance at Kimbrell Arena.
ABILENE, TX
mcmurrysports.com

CLOSE-KNIT DEFEAT CONCLUDES PRE-CHRISTMAS BREAK HOME SLATE

ABILENE, TEXAS – Tough luck second-half shooting spoiled a strong opening 20 minutes for McMurry University Saturday, Dec. 17. The War Hawks, trying to break out of recent doldrums that had seen them drop two of their previous three games in American Southwest Conference action, got out of the gate fast in front of an appreciative home crowd inside Kimbrell Arena. Head coach Drew Long's side hit 50 percent overall from the field and nearly 45 percent from outside the arc. Behind that barrage, the Maroon, Black, and White built as large as a 12-point lead and went into halftime up 33-25. However, visiting UT-Dallas ratcheted up a zone defense in the second half and turned the tables on their hosts. McMurry hit only five of 23 total attempts and went zero-for-10 from outside the arc. They were held to four points in the third period, as the Comets took the lead into the final stanza. A back-and-forth fourth quarter that started cold for both teams shooting-wise turned on three straight three-point baskets from UT-Dallas senior guard Lauren Fulenwider in the final 1:19 that enabled the Comets to escape with a 51-47 win.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy