Obituary: Cailey Ryann DeJong
Cailey Ryann DeJong, age 27, of Lansing, IL was delivered from her earthly suffering and went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Beloved daughter of Homer and Evelyn (nee Regnerus) DeJong. Cherished sister of Courtney (Ryan) Bylsma, Tyler (Jennifer) DeJong, Case (Emily) DeJong, and Douglas DeJong. Loving aunt of Jase, Kaiya, Jude, Caiden, Maddox, Liam, Blake, and Frank. Dear niece and cousin of many. Cailey was loved by many and will be missed.
Marian Catholic students deliver Christmas to 32 local families
Information provided by Marian Catholic High School. CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (December 18, 2022) – Santa’s workshop was in full swing at Marian Catholic High School on Tuesday, December 13 as the entire student body and many staff members organized and delivered thousands of Christmas gifts, food items, toiletries, and household goods to south suburban Chicago families in need. Through its annual Christmas Drive, now in its 64th year and led by the Student Council Executive Board, Marian Catholic partnered with Respond Now in Chicago Heights to adopt and deliver Christmas to 32 families and more than 60 children.
TF South ‘Special Ts’ student business celebrates anniversary at District 215 meeting
LANSING, Ill. (December 15, 2022) — Student advocacy and student business were at the forefront of District 215’s final 2022 meeting held on Tuesday, December 13. The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Annual Convention was held November 17-20 in Anaheim, California. The theme “¡Sueños! Pursuing the Light,” focused on how individual and collective pursuit of light continues to assist in imagining a new story with bright spots and dreams.
LPD’s Travelle Smith earns award for saving life of non-responsive infant
LANSING, Ill. (December 19, 2022) – As John and Chiller Bailey were babysitting their 11-month-old grandson King on November 11, he started choking and became unresponsive. John quickly called 911 while Chiller tried to revive her grandson. “I was panicking and crying,” she said, “I tried to do CPR...
Local Flavor Award presented to GiGi Willikers
LANSING, Ill. (December 19, 2022) – GiGi Willikers owner Gia Davis brought new flavor options to Lansing in September of 2022, offering traditional hoagies and wings, but also some creative, lower-carb versions of those favorites. The eatery earned a Local Flavor Award from The Lansing Journal for its Bawk Bawk Bowl:
Sunnybrook School District 171 Board Agenda 12/19/22
LANSING, Ill. (December 18, 2022) – The December 19 meeting of the District 171 School Board begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will occur at Heritage Middle School, 19266 Burnham Avenue in Lansing. Agenda – 6:30 p.m. Call to Order. Pledge of Allegiance. Mission. The mission of Sunnybrook...
Local Voices: Clean out your medicine cabinets before holiday guests arrive
While the holiday season can be a wonderful time of year to reconnect with loved ones, sometimes family and friends could be struggling with issues like substance use disorder — without anyone even knowing it. To make sure that your holiday season is a safe and happy one we recommend cleaning out medicine cabinets before big get-togethers.
Agenda: Lan-Oak Park District Board meeting – 12/19/22
Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Center. All residents are welcome to attend meetings of the Park District Board of Commissioners. The Board typically meets on the third Monday of each month, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion and decision. The Board convenes its Committee of the Whole meeting prior to its regular board meeting. The first meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community & Fitness Center in Lansing, located at 2550 178th Street.
Sunday: Some sun!
LANSING, Ill. (December 17, 2022) – Sunday’s sunrise at 7:12 a.m. could lead to some actual sightings of the sun throughout the day. The Weather Channel is calling the morning “cloudy” and upgrading that to “partly cloudy” by later in the day. The high temp is forecast to be 25 degrees.
Tuesday: Morning clouds give way to partial afternoon sunshine
LANSING, Ill. (December 19, 2022) – Lansing temps will rise above the freezing mark on Tuesday, with a high of 34 degrees. We could see up to four hours of partial sunshine between noon and sunset at 4:23 p.m. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are...
