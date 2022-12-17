ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Flavor Award presented to GiGi Willikers

LANSING, Ill. (December 19, 2022) – GiGi Willikers owner Gia Davis brought new flavor options to Lansing in September of 2022, offering traditional hoagies and wings, but also some creative, lower-carb versions of those favorites. The eatery earned a Local Flavor Award from The Lansing Journal for its Bawk Bawk Bowl:
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Helmets for Cody donates over $40,000 worth of toys to local hospitalized kids

LANSING, Ill. (December 16, 2022) – In 2014, Cody Ziemkowski was in an accident while riding his bicycle. Initially, doctors thought he had a concussion, but it was actually much more serious. He had a fractured skull, brain bleed, multiple fractures in his face, and other issues, leading to brain surgery. Cody was in the hospital at Children’s Hope in Oak Lawn for several weeks recovering. He had to receive therapy to learn how to walk again, eat, and perform other basic tasks.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Annual Knights of Columbus Christmas show features Johnny Cash tribute

LANSING, Ill. (December 20, 2022) – The banquet hall at the Knights of Columbus in Lansing was alive with music on Saturday night for the its seventh annual Christmas show. Each December since 2015, the public has been invited to the dinner and show event that has had an array of tribute artists performing hits of some of the most legendary performers in the rock and roll and country genres — with one cancellation in 2020 due to COVID.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Cailey Ryann DeJong

Cailey Ryann DeJong, age 27, of Lansing, IL was delivered from her earthly suffering and went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Beloved daughter of Homer and Evelyn (nee Regnerus) DeJong. Cherished sister of Courtney (Ryan) Bylsma, Tyler (Jennifer) DeJong, Case (Emily) DeJong, and Douglas DeJong. Loving aunt of Jase, Kaiya, Jude, Caiden, Maddox, Liam, Blake, and Frank. Dear niece and cousin of many. Cailey was loved by many and will be missed.
LANSING, IL

