The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
‘They’re messing with God’s money’: Sam’s Club gift card fiasco leaves families in need unable to buy Christmas gifts
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Less than a week before Christmas, Firehouse Chapel Pastor Steve Troglio is trying to solve an expensive problem. The problem began with a philanthropic act of generosity — the church spent $13,000 on 130 Sam’s Club gift cards that were included in Christmas boxes for families who take part in their […]
thelansingjournal.com
Local Voices: Clean out your medicine cabinets before holiday guests arrive
While the holiday season can be a wonderful time of year to reconnect with loved ones, sometimes family and friends could be struggling with issues like substance use disorder — without anyone even knowing it. To make sure that your holiday season is a safe and happy one we recommend cleaning out medicine cabinets before big get-togethers.
Englewood family turns grief into holiday joy for neighbors
The mother of a 2-year-old boy, who died suddenly last week, is now donating the toys and other Christmas gifts that were intended for him. The Englewood mother said she’d like to help volunteers deliver the gifts herself.
fox32chicago.com
Harvey family displaced by fire surprised with gifts
CHICAGO - Christmas came early in Riverdale!. SUVs filled with toys and gifts arrived at the temporary home of a Harvey family that was displaced by an October fire. The father remains hospitalized, recovering from burns. Chicago businessman Anthony McCaskill dressed as Santa and surprised the family with $2,500 worth...
warricknews.com
Volunteers needed for Spirit of Christmas event
GARY — State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, is seeking volunteers to pass out presents and serve refreshments at his annual Spirit of Christmas event. The Spirit of Christmas will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, 1900 W. 41st Ave., Gary.
wjol.com
Joliet: Waste Management Services for Thursday and Friday, December 22-23, 2022
Due to the predicted inclement weather and snowfall Thursday and Friday of this week, garbage and recycling collection will be as follows:. For residents with Thursday and Friday ALLEY PICK UP: removal service will begin at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. For residents with Thursday and Friday CURBSIDE PICK...
thelansingjournal.com
TF South ‘Special Ts’ student business celebrates anniversary at District 215 meeting
LANSING, Ill. (December 15, 2022) — Student advocacy and student business were at the forefront of District 215’s final 2022 meeting held on Tuesday, December 13. The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Annual Convention was held November 17-20 in Anaheim, California. The theme “¡Sueños! Pursuing the Light,” focused on how individual and collective pursuit of light continues to assist in imagining a new story with bright spots and dreams.
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
Love for 'Colors': Man's pet turtle of 24 years sparkles as flower girl in his wedding
This is a love story about a pet turtle named Colors and the quarter-of-a-century friendship she shares with her 32-year-old Chicago owner, Paul McDonald.
hometownnewsnow.com
Waterfront Type Dining for La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - The door has opened for providing waterfront-type dining in La Porte. Plans for a 7,100 square-foot independently owned restaurant across from Pine Lake were given final approval Monday night by the La Porte City Council. The multi-level restaurant with outdoor dining will go up on the...
Young children left home alone for hours without heat at Merrillville apartment: Lake County sheriff
A maintenance worker had gotten into the apartment to fix the heat and found the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi, police said. They were wearing coats, but shivering, according to the sheriff's department.
2 charged with stealing over $2K in merchandise from Oak Brook Macy's
49-year-old Brandon Abrons of Michigan City, Indiana and 42-year-old McKinley Brown of Chicago’s West Side face burglary and theft charges after police say they stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s Thursday afternoon.
Hammond taking Franciscan Health to court over downtown hospital and ER closure
The city of Hammond is taking one of the biggest hospital systems in Indiana to court.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
fox32chicago.com
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
Chicago man receives Carnegie Medal for act of heroism
Anthony Perry jumped off the train platform and pulled the man to safety while being shocked himself.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
thelansingjournal.com
Sunnybrook School District 171 Board Agenda 12/19/22
LANSING, Ill. (December 18, 2022) – The December 19 meeting of the District 171 School Board begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will occur at Heritage Middle School, 19266 Burnham Avenue in Lansing. Agenda – 6:30 p.m. Call to Order. Pledge of Allegiance. Mission. The mission of Sunnybrook...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
