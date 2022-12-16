ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

WGN News

‘They’re messing with God’s money’: Sam’s Club gift card fiasco leaves families in need unable to buy Christmas gifts

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Less than a week before Christmas, Firehouse Chapel Pastor Steve Troglio is trying to solve an expensive problem. The problem began with a philanthropic act of generosity — the church spent $13,000 on 130 Sam’s Club gift cards that were included in Christmas boxes for families who take part in their […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
Local Voices: Clean out your medicine cabinets before holiday guests arrive

While the holiday season can be a wonderful time of year to reconnect with loved ones, sometimes family and friends could be struggling with issues like substance use disorder — without anyone even knowing it. To make sure that your holiday season is a safe and happy one we recommend cleaning out medicine cabinets before big get-togethers.
CALUMET CITY, IL
Harvey family displaced by fire surprised with gifts

CHICAGO - Christmas came early in Riverdale!. SUVs filled with toys and gifts arrived at the temporary home of a Harvey family that was displaced by an October fire. The father remains hospitalized, recovering from burns. Chicago businessman Anthony McCaskill dressed as Santa and surprised the family with $2,500 worth...
HARVEY, IL
Volunteers needed for Spirit of Christmas event

GARY — State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, is seeking volunteers to pass out presents and serve refreshments at his annual Spirit of Christmas event. The Spirit of Christmas will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, 1900 W. 41st Ave., Gary.
GARY, IN
Joliet: Waste Management Services for Thursday and Friday, December 22-23, 2022

Due to the predicted inclement weather and snowfall Thursday and Friday of this week, garbage and recycling collection will be as follows:. For residents with Thursday and Friday ALLEY PICK UP: removal service will begin at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. For residents with Thursday and Friday CURBSIDE PICK...
JOLIET, IL
TF South ‘Special Ts’ student business celebrates anniversary at District 215 meeting

LANSING, Ill. (December 15, 2022) — Student advocacy and student business were at the forefront of District 215’s final 2022 meeting held on Tuesday, December 13. The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Annual Convention was held November 17-20 in Anaheim, California. The theme “¡Sueños! Pursuing the Light,” focused on how individual and collective pursuit of light continues to assist in imagining a new story with bright spots and dreams.
LANSING, IL
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition

CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
HOMER GLEN, IL
Waterfront Type Dining for La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - The door has opened for providing waterfront-type dining in La Porte. Plans for a 7,100 square-foot independently owned restaurant across from Pine Lake were given final approval Monday night by the La Porte City Council. The multi-level restaurant with outdoor dining will go up on the...
LA PORTE, IN
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Sunnybrook School District 171 Board Agenda 12/19/22

LANSING, Ill. (December 18, 2022) – The December 19 meeting of the District 171 School Board begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will occur at Heritage Middle School, 19266 Burnham Avenue in Lansing. Agenda – 6:30 p.m. Call to Order. Pledge of Allegiance. Mission. The mission of Sunnybrook...
Lansing, IL

