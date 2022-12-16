Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
1027superhits.com
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
Green Bay Police seeking witnesses in Smith Street shooting; three men injured
The Green Bay Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or know of events leading up to an overnight shooting on the City’s east side to contact police immediately.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for September murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee. According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3. Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian...
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
1470 WMBD
Canton man arrested after bar threat, allegedly stole a car in Peoria
CANTON, Ill. – Police in Canton say they have a man in custody who was allegedly threatening people at a local bar, and was allegedly in a car stolen from Peoria. Police say they responded to a bar on Elm Street in Canton around 10:30 Saturday night. A male...
Central Illinois Proud
Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, hospitalizes victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A person was sent to the hospital and a house on the 900 block of S. Oregon sustained major damage on Saturday after being struck by a stolen vehicle. According to a Peoria Police press release, a vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 13 traveled eastbound off the roadway at the intersection of Ann and Oregon and crashed into a residence.
1027superhits.com
Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
1027superhits.com
PPD officer resigns following altercation with another officer
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria Police officer is resigning after allegedly getting into an altercation with another officer, a female. That’s according to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria — who issued a statement Sunday saying Sergeant Nate Adams resigned three days prior. Echevarria says Adams, who was...
1027superhits.com
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys. Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out …. Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys. Local road and airport crews preparing for winter …. Local...
Central Illinois Proud
Two wanted for credit card fraud in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who committed credit card fraud multiple times last week. According to BPD’s Facebook page, two suspects went on a spending spree on Dec. 12 using a stolen credit card at multiple retailers. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
1027superhits.com
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to over 12 years for drugs, firearms
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced to 152 months in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to a press release, 33-year-old Dary McGhee was sentenced Tuesday to two concurrent 92-month sentences for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also sentenced to 60 months for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which will be served consecutively.
Comments / 0