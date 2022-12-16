ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Company accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year listing deals now facing legal trouble

MV Realty’s business practice is simple: They give you cash. If you don’t sell your home, you can keep it. But if you do sell, you must use their agent to sell your home. However, these are 40-year deals that can follow you to your grave, and now there are lawsuits and other legal action regarding this company, in Washington state and all over the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bah humbug: Insects from Christmas trees destroying WA forests

An invasive species may be working its way into Washington’s lush evergreen forests through your holiday greenery. Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Ecology have issued a public advisory for you to check any purchased real Christmas trees, wreaths, or other holiday greenery for signs of Elongate Hemlock Scale (EHS), also known as Fiorinia Externa.
WASHINGTON STATE
Recount in 3rd Congressional District begins Thursday

The recount in the 3rd U.S. Congressional District race will begin Thursday, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s office. The county canvassing board will oversee the Thurston County portion of the machine recount. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, won in the primary 160,314 to Republican Joe Kent’s 157,685. Perez’s...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
