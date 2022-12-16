Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Seattle-based company wins rights to salvage shipwreck with reported $10 million in gold on board
You may not have heard about the shipwreck of the old SS Pacific, a steamship that sank off the Washington State coast 147 years ago. Two hundred and seventy-three people went down with the ship when it collided with another ship after it left B.C. near Cape Flattery while sailing to San Francisco.
Company accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year listing deals now facing legal trouble
MV Realty’s business practice is simple: They give you cash. If you don’t sell your home, you can keep it. But if you do sell, you must use their agent to sell your home. However, these are 40-year deals that can follow you to your grave, and now there are lawsuits and other legal action regarding this company, in Washington state and all over the country.
Bah humbug: Insects from Christmas trees destroying WA forests
An invasive species may be working its way into Washington’s lush evergreen forests through your holiday greenery. Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Ecology have issued a public advisory for you to check any purchased real Christmas trees, wreaths, or other holiday greenery for signs of Elongate Hemlock Scale (EHS), also known as Fiorinia Externa.
Recount in 3rd Congressional District begins Thursday
The recount in the 3rd U.S. Congressional District race will begin Thursday, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s office. The county canvassing board will oversee the Thurston County portion of the machine recount. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, won in the primary 160,314 to Republican Joe Kent’s 157,685. Perez’s...
