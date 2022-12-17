ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Herald

Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats

It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
Record-Herald

Bearden leads Blue Lions to 74-53 win over Panthers

It was a match-up of the top two teams in the Frontier Athletic Conference as the two remaining unbeaten teams in the FAC, Washington and Miami Trace, met at Washington High School Saturday, Dec. 17. Both teams were 4-0 in the FAC. The Panthers were undefeated at 6-0 and the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Record-Herald

Late free throws propel Lady Panthers over Lady Lions

Night two of rivalry weekend kicked off with the varsity girls basketball game, as the Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Washington High School to take on the Lady Lions Saturday, Dec. 17. Coming into the contest, Washington was 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Miami Trace was 5-4 overall and 2-2 in FAC play.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy