The architect of the 1981 Nanuet Mall Brinks robbery that killed two Nyack police officers and a guard has been freed from federal prison after serving just under two-thirds of his sentence. 72 year-old Mutulu Shakur reportedly has stage three bone marrow cancer, but had been denied parole earlier this year. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says he’s not shocked, as parole boards continue their assault on law enforcement and law-abiding citizens…

NYACK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO