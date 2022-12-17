Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
rocklandnews.com
Josephine Marie Planz
Planz, Josephine Marie, 93, of River Vale, N.J. formerly of Harrington Park, passed away on December 14, 2022 in Seminole, Florida. She was born in Bronx, New York on May 2, 1929 to Ambrose Rocco and Katherine (Spolnecke) Terp. Josephine married Robert Charles Planz on November 7, 1948. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted […]
rocklandnews.com
WALK SAFELY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!
NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert urge residents to walk safely when out shopping, exercising, or using the roadway network this holiday season to avoid injuries. Most people take walking for granted, but you’re more likely to sustain...
rocklandnews.com
Rockland to Host Hanukkah Menorah-Lighting Ceremony Tonight in New City
Hanukkah began last night. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says the Chabad of Rockland will be lighting their menorah in a special ceremony tonight…. The holiday of Hanukkah lasts for eight days, this year coming to an end just as Christmas begins. Tonight’s ceremony gets underway at the county office building on New Hempstead Road in New City at 5pm.
rocklandnews.com
Architect of Fatal 1981 Brinks Mall Robbery Released from Prison
The architect of the 1981 Nanuet Mall Brinks robbery that killed two Nyack police officers and a guard has been freed from federal prison after serving just under two-thirds of his sentence. 72 year-old Mutulu Shakur reportedly has stage three bone marrow cancer, but had been denied parole earlier this year. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says he’s not shocked, as parole boards continue their assault on law enforcement and law-abiding citizens…
rocklandnews.com
Two Rockland Towns Leaning Toward Signing On to Bill to Give Volunteers Tax Break
Two Rockland towns are leaning toward giving volunteers a tax break now that the governor has signed a bill giving them the ability to do so. In Clarkstown, supervisor George Hoehmann says that possibility will be presented at a public hearing in late January…. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says the...
rocklandnews.com
John F. Flahive
John F. Flahive, 82, of Harrington Park, NJ, passed away at home on Monday, December 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Marie (nee LoVecchio). Loving father of John Flahive and his wife Kerry also of Harrington Park. Proud grandfather of Margaret, Mary and Molly. Dear brother of James Flahive and wife Marietta. John was predeceased by […]
