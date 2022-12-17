ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rocklandnews.com

Josephine Marie Planz

Planz, Josephine Marie, 93, of River Vale, N.J. formerly of Harrington Park, passed away on December 14, 2022 in Seminole, Florida. She was born in Bronx, New York on May 2, 1929 to Ambrose Rocco and Katherine (Spolnecke) Terp. Josephine married Robert Charles Planz on November 7, 1948. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted […]
RIVER VALE, NJ
rocklandnews.com

WALK SAFELY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!

NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert urge residents to walk safely when out shopping, exercising, or using the roadway network this holiday season to avoid injuries. Most people take walking for granted, but you’re more likely to sustain...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklandnews.com

Rockland to Host Hanukkah Menorah-Lighting Ceremony Tonight in New City

Hanukkah began last night. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says the Chabad of Rockland will be lighting their menorah in a special ceremony tonight…. The holiday of Hanukkah lasts for eight days, this year coming to an end just as Christmas begins. Tonight’s ceremony gets underway at the county office building on New Hempstead Road in New City at 5pm.
NEW CITY, NY
rocklandnews.com

Architect of Fatal 1981 Brinks Mall Robbery Released from Prison

The architect of the 1981 Nanuet Mall Brinks robbery that killed two Nyack police officers and a guard has been freed from federal prison after serving just under two-thirds of his sentence. 72 year-old Mutulu Shakur reportedly has stage three bone marrow cancer, but had been denied parole earlier this year. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says he’s not shocked, as parole boards continue their assault on law enforcement and law-abiding citizens…
NYACK, NY
rocklandnews.com

John F. Flahive

John F. Flahive, 82, of Harrington Park, NJ, passed away at home on Monday, December 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Marie (nee LoVecchio). Loving father of John Flahive and his wife Kerry also of Harrington Park. Proud grandfather of Margaret, Mary and Molly. Dear brother of James Flahive and wife Marietta. John was predeceased by […]
HARRINGTON PARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy