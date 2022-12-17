PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.

