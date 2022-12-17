Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
KUTV
Power outage affecting thousands in Orem
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
Skier dies after collapsing on run at Deer Valley
A man collapsed while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Tuesday morning and was later pronounced dead.
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
SLC mayor orders homeless shelters to increase capacity after multiple deaths
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to add capacity to homeless shelters after five people died during recent cold weather conditions.
KSLTV
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. “I’m not going to say that I don’t get super sad,” Liz...
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
ksl.com
Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go 'beyond excited' to open 1st Utah store
DRAPER — Kum & Go is here to stay. The popular family-owned gas station and convenience store chain will open its first Utah store Monday, located at 13639 S. 200 West in Draper. It's the first of a few locations in the Salt Lake Valley to open in the coming months.
KSLTV
3 temple sites in the Americas announced; renderings of 4 other temples released
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of three new temples in North and South America have been announced by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The renderings of four other temples have also been released. Three temples in the Americas announced. Santiago West...
UPDATE: Rose Park assault suspect taken into custody, road closures lifted
In assistance with SWAT, Salt Lake City Police officers have found the suspect and safely taken him into custody.
Pocatello baby battling RSV at Utah hospital
POCATELLO — A 6-month-old Pocatello baby named Rhea was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after contracting the RSV virus. Rhea’s mother, Susan Harper, said her daughter was showing signs of sickness on Dec. 5. She was hospitalized on Dec. 8 and then life flighted to Primary Children’s on Dec. 9. “She’s been on a ventilator since Friday of last week,” Harper said. “Right now she has...
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
75-year-old male dies at Deer Valley Resort after collapsing on ski run
PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., Deer Valley Resort ski patrol was notified of an emergency in which a man collapsed on a Homeward Bound ski run […]
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws
Lindon-based Crumbl Cookies was found to violate child labor laws in several of their Utah locations by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Comments / 0