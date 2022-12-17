ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Power outage affecting thousands in Orem

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
OREM, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello baby battling RSV at Utah hospital

POCATELLO — A 6-month-old Pocatello baby named Rhea was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after contracting the RSV virus. Rhea’s mother, Susan Harper, said her daughter was showing signs of sickness on Dec. 5. She was hospitalized on Dec. 8 and then life flighted to Primary Children’s on Dec. 9. “She’s been on a ventilator since Friday of last week,” Harper said. “Right now she has...
POCATELLO, ID
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

