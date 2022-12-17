ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

No. 15 Maryland women power past Purdue Fort Wayne 88-51

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 18 points, Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocks and No. 15 Maryland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 88-51 in the final non-conference matchup for the Terps. The game featured sisters Shyanne and Shayla Sellers. They played together at Aurora High School in Ohio for two years before Shayla graduated and joined the Purdue Fort Wayne program. Shyanne Sellers scored in double figures for the eighth straight game, while Shayla recorded six points in the loss. Abby Meyers added 14 points and Brinae Alexander had 13 off the bench for Maryland.
FORT WAYNE, IN
kion546.com

Valparaiso earns 77-67 win against Stonehill

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Led by Nick Edwards’ 20 points, the Valparaiso Beacons defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 77-67 on Wednesday. The Beacons improved to 6-7 with the win and the Skyhawks fell to 4-10.
VALPARAISO, IN
kion546.com

Baltimore police investigate dozens of rideshare carjackings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating dozens of rideshare carjackings and robberies over the past month. But despite several arrests, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday there have been more cases and he needs the public’s help to identify more suspects. Typically, Harrison says, an active rideshare driver’s car and phone are stolen and the carjacker then poses as a driver, using the rideshare app to pick up unsuspecting riders. He says those riders are robbed through mobile payment apps or are taken to ATMs to withdraw cash. Harrison said there’ve been 39 such cases since Nov. 22 and six teens in a dozen of those cases have been arrested.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy